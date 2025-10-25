Jennifer's Body Director Hypes Up The 'Fun And Crazy' Sequel Development

Jennifer’s Body is one of those movies that started as a box office flop before becoming a classic of the 2000s that many fans revisit year after year – especially during the Halloween season. In recent years, there’s been some chatter about writer Diablo Cody wanting to make a sequel, which, of course, we’d hope Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried would star in again. Thankfully, the first movie’s director just offered an exciting update on the progress of it.

Karyn Kusama recently reflected on Jennifer’s Body to Deadline ahead of screening the movie with Megan Fox at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Check out what she had to say about what’s going on with the sequel:

I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it. I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.

Now, there’s currently no word about whether Kusama would take the helm again, or if Cody is working directly with 20th Century Studios yet. However, we’d imagine once she’s finished writing the script, we’ll hear more about movement of the project, casting and such. It certainly sounds like Kusama is in the loop about what Diablo Cody has up her sleeves for the next storyline, and her comments about it being “fun and crazy like the first film” is definitely inspiring some hope over what could be to come. Hopefully Kusama will return to direct!

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including streaming Jennifer's Body. now just in time for Halloween. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with Hulu subscriptions starting from $9.99 a month.

When Jennifer’s Body hit theaters back in September 2009, it’s now well-documented that 20th Century Fox mismarketed the movie to appeal to young straight men rather than the female demographic the movie itself gears more towards. Fortunately, over the years, Jennifer’s Body found the right audiences and has become a beloved and important film to so many people – especially queer women.

Talk about a Jennifer’s Body sequel felt like it started up again recently when Diablo Cody reflected on the movie a lot (including to CinemaBlend) while promoting her latest project, Lisa Frankenstein in early 2024. During that time, Cody said she wanted to do a sequel , but just needed to “partner with people who believe in it” as much as she does. Over the summer, Amanda Seyfried said she’d been approached by producer Mason Novick about doing the sequel. The actress shared she’d be interested in doing it only if Fox was on board, and tried to convince Adam Brody to join.

Kusama’s recent comments are definitely a step in the right direction for another Jennifer’s Body movie to join upcoming horror movies , and we’re so curious how Cody plans to continue the story.