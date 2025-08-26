Chicago Med Is Bringing Nick Gehlfuss Back For Season 11, And There’s Just One Thing I Desperately Need From His Big Return

One Chicago will return in the not-too-distant future in the 2025 TV schedule, and Chicago Med has a treat for longtime fans of the medical drama. None other than Nick Gehlfuss is returning for Season 11, reprising his role for the first time since the Season 8 finale back in 2023. He's not coming back full time, so there's just one thing I desperately need Med to establish once Will Halstead is back in the ED.

Nick Gehlfuss is coming back as a guest star in Season 11, according to Deadline, although the outlet couldn't confirm how many episodes he'll appear in as Will Halstead. I'm hoping that the uncertainty means that he'll be getting a multi-episode arc instead of just dropping in and out, but we'll have to wait and see.

His departure at the end of Season 8 was both one of the most game-changing twists of the series as well as a very well-kept secret, to the point that it reminded me of an iconic reveal with Georgle Clooney in ER. (If you watched ER, you'll know that's a compliment to Med!) His exit had only been hinted at rather than confirmed, with no sign that Torrey DeVitto would make a surprise appearance as Natalie Manning for a Manstead happily-ever-after in Seattle.

And that happily-ever-after is why there's just one specific thing I need from Will Halstead's return. As soon as I saw the news that Gelfhuss was reprising his role, I had mixed feelings: I'd love to have him back, but I'd hate for that happy ending to be negated. I just need Will to have a reason to return to Chicago that has nothing to do with a rocky relationship with Natalie.

If he's just a guest star, I'm optimistic that he's built a great life for himself in the Pacific Northwest with Natalie and Owen. It might be a different story if Gehlfuss was coming back full time while DeVitto was not, but I'm going to hold onto some high hopes for the time being. (The Season 8 finale is available streaming now with a Peacock subscription.)

After all, a longtime character returning is something to celebrate, and Will Halstead was certainly a more central character on Med than Rachel DiPillo's Dr. Sarah Reese, who was a recurring guest star in Season 10.

I'm assuming that he'll be back for a medical reason, given that Jesse Lee Soffer's departure from Chicago P.D. as Jay Halstead means that Will doesn't have a brother to visit in the Windy City anymore. He didn't return to check in on Goodwin after she was attacked. Perhaps he'll be needed for some reason in his former ED, or a case in a Seattle hospital will tie back to Med somehow. Whatever the case, I would love to get his reaction to Hannah's pregnancy and see if Will Halstead is as shocked in the show as I was in real life by the big finale twist!

NBC has not yet confirmed when Nick Gehlfuss will arrive as a guest star, but Chicago Med's Season 11 premiere airs on Wednesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The One Chicago Wednesdays are continuing this fall on NBC, with Med at 8 p.m. ET followed by Chicago Fire Season 14 at 9 p.m. ET and then Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. All three shows are available streaming on Peacock now.