Jessica Simpson Shared A Funny Pic After Getting Asked To Sign An Autograph ... As Britney Spears

Jessica Simpson and Britney Spears came to fame around the same time at the turn of the 21st century in what was a really strong era for pop music. Simpson was releasing hits like “I Think I’m in Love with You” alongside Spears’ “Oops!...I Did It Again” and Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle," but it turns out a couple of decades later, not everybody can keep their Backstreet Boys straight from their *NSYNC. Jessica Simpson recently revealed that she’d been mistaken for Britney Spears by an autograph seeker, and she had a pretty funny reaction to the awkward occurrence.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress shared a photo of her and daughter Maxwell looking absolutely shocked at what apparently had just gone down in a parking lot, when someone seems to have mistaken Jessica Simpson for Britney Spears. Check out the Instagram pic below:

I’d imagine this was a pretty awkward situation for all involved, and I love the expressions on their faces. Jessica Simpson looks low-key offended at the mistaken identity, while 11-year-old Maxwell can’t seem to hide her amusement. It’s too bad they didn’t provide more details from the cringey interaction, and I really hope the fan didn’t show too much disappointment when she looked down at the autograph and saw that it didn’t say “Britney Spears.”

Did they laugh about the misunderstanding? Did Jessica Simpson go ahead and sign Brit-Brit’s name, as Kelly Clarkson did when a fan mistook her for Carrie Underwood ? These are details I kind of need to know!

Either way, Jessica Simpson appears to have handled it with an appropriate amount of humor, documenting the moment with her daughter. I do have to wonder how old the autograph-seeker was, because if they didn’t grow up in the early aughts, they might not be as familiar with the singers’ work, as entertaining has taken a backseat to both women’s personal lives.

Jessica Simpson has even said she’s surprised that she still makes the headlines , as it’s been over a decade since her last studio album (the holiday album Happy Christmas in 2010) and even longer than that since she starred in a movie. Britney Spears also continues to pop up in the news cycle, as she is about to release her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me and is in the process of divorcing her husband Sam Asghari . She’s also drawn concern from her fans several times since the conservatorship her father held over her for 13 years ended in late 2021, most recently by posting Instagram videos in which she was dancing around with knives .

It’s understandable that Jessica Simpson wouldn’t want to get caught up in any of that drama and that she’d want to be recognized for her own achievements, but if you’re going to get confused for someone, Britney Spears — a fellow gorgeous blonde former pop star and actress — probably isn’t the worst-case scenario.