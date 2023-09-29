A Law Enforcement Rep Spoke Out After Someone Called Them Over Britney Spears' Viral Knives Video
More insight into the singer's latest Instagram posts.
With Britney Spears having finally regained her freedom in late 2021 after a 13-year conservatorship, her fans have always been very protective of her. But this seems especially true right now with everything she’s going through, including a divorce from Sam Asghari, the impending release of her memoir and a possible return to court per ex-husband Kevin Federline’s alleged request for more child support. Spears gave fans a scare this week when she posted videos of herself dancing with knives, prompting a call to LAPD for a wellness check, and now a sheriff's representative has spoken out why they paid the singer a visit.
We’ve all grown accustomed to Britney Spears’ Instagram videos, where she spins and dances — often while writing about traumatic moments from her past — but many found cause for concern when she began incorporating knives into her routines on Monday, September 25. A Ventura County sergeant responded to Spears’ home after a call was made to the LAPD’s Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team. Captain Dean Worthy told Page Six:
The sergeant reportedly spoke with Britney Spears’ security team via intercom as well as her attorney, and determined she was OK. Those inside her home assured the officer that “nothing was going on,” and they “didn’t want to let the officer in to see her physically,” according to Worthy.
It was also apparently confirmed that the call to SMART came from someone who knows the “Toxic” singer personally and not just a fan. Dean Worthy continued:
Britney Spears herself addressed the brouhaha in another knife-wielding video on Thursday, telling fans the knives weren’t real. She didn’t address the bandage on her arm and what seemed to be a cut on her leg in previous posts, however, when she wrote:
Shakira did, in fact, dance with knives when she performed on the MTV VMAs earlier this month.
While the sheriff’s office said they wouldn’t normally respond to a fan’s request for a wellness check, that seemed to be exactly what happened earlier this year, when fans called police after the singer deleted her Instagram account. Britney Spears was allegedly not a happy camper when police showed up at her house around 11 p.m.
Britney Spears’ fans are thrilled to see her continue to live freely and independently, but obviously everyone wants her to be healthy and safe too. Hopefully the “Hold Me Closer” singer’s latest inspiration really is nothing to be concerned about.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
