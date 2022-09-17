Alexandra Daddario Started Training For A Bigger Butt On Baywatch, And She’s Continued That Fitness Journey Since

Alexandra Daddario is a girl who knows her way around a squat. That is to say, she works out with the goal of expressly improving the shape and the size of her derriere. The Baywatch star started working out with a trainer when she was trying to get swimsuit fit several years ago, but after the movie ended, she continued on that fitness journey.

The actress recently shared her workout and healthy eating strategies in a profile for Women’s Health . In it, the magazine revealed that training her butt is Alexandra Daddario’s big goal. In order to achieve this, her trainer Patrick Murphy has her on a regimented fitness and diet routine and says she really puts in the effort, revealing:

She puts in the work and never looks for shortcuts.

Alexandra Daddario is in good hands. Murphy has worked with a lot of big names known for action sequences. He’s worked with John Wick star Keanu Reeves, who has most recently learned new skills to film Parabellum , the fourth installment. He also has helped shape the lives (and bodies) of The Meg and Batgirl’s Ruby Rose and Daddario’s co-star Zac Efron, who has been open about getting Baywatch fit . Murphy even touts a Baywatch workout plan for clients.

The trainer has said there are specific exercises the White Lotus star targets in order to maintain her goal of a “bigger butt.” When they workout together they do a lot of glute-oriented exercises, including “clamshells, Bulgarian split squats, and walking lunges.” She also likes to work on posture through exercises such as “reverse flies.” Murphy previously admired Daddario’s work ethic around the time Baywatch came out, saying on Instagram at the time:

Your commitment, focus and high intensity work in the gym paid off big time!

Avoiding shortcuts makes sense; Hollywood stars like Rebel Wilson, Lizzo and Hilary Duff have touted body positivity in recent years, but simultaneously many actors and actresses have to work to be camera ready at all times. For example, most of Daddario’s famous swimsuit scenes might have come in Baywatch in 2017, but she also went viral for a bikini scene in The White Lotus during the pandemic. Fitness is clearly at the forefont of her routine.

Though the actress eats healthy and likes to keep moving in nature during her downtime, too. She said turkey sandwiches and egg whites and fruits are some meal favorites. She likes soup, steak and pasta with vegetables for dinner. And when she’s not working on set, she tries to spend time outside.

I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature.

There’s been a rash of female celebrities really pushing working and lifting heavy over the past several years. I think workouts from superheroines like The Marvels ’ Brie Larson and other ladies in the MCU have really pushed this movement, but it's clearly not just superheroines who are lifting heavy these days.

In fact, Dwayne Johnson even went viral earlier this year after he admired Khloé Kardashian's glutes, so it seems butt workouts are starting to gain the stamp of approval from those who really understand the effort gains take. Here's hoping that effort pays off in Alexandra Daddario's next roles.