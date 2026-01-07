American Idol's Luke Bryan Gave Ryan Seacrest Major Props For Having A Heavier Workload, And He Does So Much More Than I Knew

When American Idol premieres its 24th season on the 2026 TV schedule on Monday, January 26, we'll get to see Ryan Seacrest back in action once again. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Idol winner Carrie Underwood will also be returning to the judges’ panel. However, I note the host, because Seacrest has been in the Idol game since the very beginning, going all the way back to his frosted tips. Plus, Bryan decided to give the longtime host his flowers by explaining how much work his colleague does on the show (and let me tell you, it's a heavier workload than I expected).

Seacrest is known for putting in more work than the average person. Between his radio show, his hosting gigs on American Idol and Wheel of Fortune, running his nonprofit organization, and so much more, he is seemingly always working. While some may think that hosting isn’t too big of a deal and it’s just announcing, it’s actually a lot more than that. And it’s something that Seacrest has been doing on American Idol for years.

Luke Bryan, who has been a judge since the beginning of the revived series, praised Seacrest and his job specifically while speaking to TV Insider and explaining the complexity of the gig. He said:

Ryan has to study these things and study the blocking and the cameras and all that. So the fact that he has to show up before us and do all that, I mean … it’s a lot of work what he does. And you just learn that there’s a reason why he’s in that role. It’s because he knows how to make it happen from day one.

The fact that Seacrest has to study scripts, memorize the camera blocking, and be ready to roll with the unpredictability of reality television is miraculous. Of course, he’s had some flubs over the years, but since he’s been hosting American Idol for so long, everything is probably second-nature to him. Clearly, he's a pro at it all, and has been for a while, as Bryan explained. So, while this all sounds like a lot, it's probably just a normal weekday for the longtime host.

Even though I knew that Ryan Seacrest’s hosting gig on American Idol was anything but relaxing, it’s crazy to know what all he’s dealing with behind the scenes. Since he keeps coming back season after season, he doesn’t seem to mind the heavy workload. Either that, or he’s just having the time of his life and doesn’t want it to stop. And I can’t say I blame him, since Idol keeps proving to be a success.

Meanwhile, Seacrest actually addressed his busy schedule last year, saying he does sleep and he actually gets a “good night’s sleep.” So, while it seems like he has an unfathomable workload to me between hosting Wheel of Fortune and Idol full-time (among many other things), clearly, he has a routine and work ethic that works really well for him.

Considering American Idol Season 24 (which you will be able to watch on ABC and stream with a Hulu subscription) has already been in full swing with auditions, Seacrest has been as busy as ever, and that business will continue once the season actually premieres and the live shows begin later. You never know what to expect with live television, but Seacrest has proven time and time again that he’s ready for anything.