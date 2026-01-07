Emma Stone Is A Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Superfan, And Her Dedication To Catching A Glimpse Of Jen Shah In Person Is Wild

The Real Housewives franchise has grown into a behemoth one over the years, with multiple cities airing at any given point on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Some shows are more popular than others, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is arguably one of the best reality shows on the air. Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone would likely agree, and she went to wild lengths to see Jen Shah in person after her arrest.

I started watching RHOSLC largely thanks to Jen Shah's arrest, which basically happened on camera and resulted in her being sentenced to six years in prison. While Shah was released early, Emma Stone actually was there when she was sentenced. While speaking with W Magazine, the superfan explained how this went down, sharing:

I am really invested. When Jen Shah was getting sentenced in New York, my brother and I waited outside for two hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to see her. But I live in New York. We walked over there. Her getting arrested on camera was wild.

She wasn't kidding about that investment. While I never miss an episode of Salt Lake City, I haven't gone to seek out the women IRL. But that's exactly what Stone did, walking from her home in New York over to the courthouse where Shah was being sentenced back in 2023. Someone let her make a cameo in the reunion, already! After all, Nicki Minaj got to appear on Potomac back in the day.

A big reason why RHOSLC became a hit back in Season 2 was when the feds came to arrest Jen Shah outside of Beauty Lab + Laser. While she fled filming prior to their arrival, the episode was riveting TV, especially the rest of the cast's reaction on the sprinter van. After years of maintaining her innocence Shah eventually plead guilty for charges including defrauding the elderly.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Emma Stone's movie Bugonia are both streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Of course, Emma Stone is a fan of the show as a whole, and not just due to the saga of Jen Shah's legal issues. In the same interview, she went on to give two-season Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport a shoutout for her bold fashion choices. She said:

And Bronwyn, you’ve never seen anyone dress like this in real life. It’s phenomenal. Yesterday, I was catching up on two episodes. They’re on a boat trip, and Bronwyn is wearing a life raft around her waist, but it’s part of her sailing outfit. Everything is sort of a costume. I love it.

She's not wrong. On top of her wild fashion, Bronwyn has been bringing the drama this season, particularly her conflict with Meredith Marks in the season finale. What's more, the trailer for the three-part reunion showed her admitting she and her husband are officially separated. I have to wonder what Emma Stone has to think about that!

New episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Tuesdays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and stream the next day on Peacock. As for Emma Stone, she's got serious Awards Season buzz for Bugonia, recently getting a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.