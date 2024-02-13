JLo Reveals Her Feelings About Ayo Edebiri’s Past ‘Scam’ Comments And Details The Conversation They Had About Them

Ayo Edebiri’s star has steadily risen within Hollywood as of late and, as a result, she now seems to be one of the most highly sought-after actors in the industry. The Emmy-winning performer recently notched another major accomplishment, as she served as a Saturday Night Live Season 49 host . Jennifer Lopez was tapped as the musical guest for that same evening and, in the lead-up to the telecast, past comments made by Edebiri about Lopez resurfaced. The comedian apparently referred to Lopez’s career as “one long scam.” Now, JLo has shared her feelings on the sentiments and revealed the conversation she and Edebiri had about them.

The Bear star made the statements while appearing on a 2020 episode of the Scam Goddess podcast. She chastised the “On the Floor” singer’s musical prowess and questioned just how much she contributes to the tracks she produces. Jennifer Lopez herself has never really been one to mince words either. But, when speaking to Variety about the statements, she offered up a calm response, as she said the critiques didn’t bother her. As for why that was the case, she explained:

It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.

When you’ve been in the industry as long as JLo has, it’s likely that you develop thick skin. She certainly has her fair share of admirers, but she’s definitely not immune to any sort of hate. In short, it would seem that at this point in her career, the celebrated entertainer is choosing not to sweat the small stuff. On that note, it sounds like Ayo Edebiri was very apologetic over everything that went down. The Shotgun Wedding star revealed that she and the young star had a heart-to-heart at sometime before their SNL episode was broadcast:

She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.’

Ayo Edebiri has been quite self-deprecating when it comes to the buzz surrounding her resurfaced remarks. She actually addressed the scam comments in a sketch she did during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig and did so in a clever way. Edebiri was also tied to some advice that Tina Fey gave to SNL star Bowen Yang . A clip shared to Instagram showed Fey advising Yang (on his podcast) not to give hot takes in public due to his rising star status. Edebiri dropped a comment on the post saying, “LEARN FROM ME.”

All the while, Jennifer Lopez continues to be booked and busy and is about to release her new album, This Is Me... Now , which has an accompanying movie. She’s been celebrating amid the occasion, at one point, even rocking a little black dress to do so. Her performance at SNL was also well-received, though a fan did see a piece of her hair falling out mid-performance.

Following their joint appearance on the NBC staple, JLo and Ayo Edebiri seem to be cool. It goes without saying that there have been similar instances like these involving Hollywood stars, which got messy. So it’s honestly sweet to see that the two actresses were able to hash it all out in this case.