Jennifer Lopez Rocked A Little Black Dress To Celebrate This Is Me...Now, But Honestly How Does It Stay On?

Jennifer Lopez is a global pop star and celebrated actress who is constantly making headlines. On top of JLo's booze line and various businesses and her thriving entertainment career, she's also been a style icon for decades. Lopez is celebrating the upcoming release of her new album This Is Me... Now, rocking a little black dress in the process. But I have to ask, how does that thing stay on?

JLo is known for being basically ageless, and is wildly fit at the age of 54. While she's been keeping busy with film projects including her snubbed performance in Hustlers, she's got a brand new album coming out shortly titled This is Me... Now. She recently posted on Instagram to show vinyl covers, including some images in a sultry LBD. Although the design has me wondering how it stays on and in the right place. Check it out below:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

What a stunner. Once again Lopez is goals, and is shown looking gorgeous in a variety of looks. Although the black dress is perhaps the most captivating, as well as the most puzzling. And smart money says this is just the tip of the fashion iceberg considering the visuals that are forthcoming.

What we know about This Is Me... Now is fairly limited, but it's the highly anticipated ninth album from Lopez. The fact that she's accompanying with a full movie is thrilling, especially following the wild success of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie and Beyonce's Renaissance film. But JLo's film will be able to watched from the comfort of home with an Amazon Prime subscription.

JLo's take on the little black dress is gorgeous, and shows a ton of skin. While there are straps that are keeping the garment on her shoulders, the size and shape of the cut out is what is leaving me wondering. Hey, there's a reason she's a style icon and I'm not.

As previously mentioned, Lopez has been busy making all type of movies, and serving as both a producer and actress. This Is Me... Now and its visuals should be an exciting marriage of her talents, one that has been a long time coming. After all, JLo announced the new album back in 2022.

Aside from her career, Lopez continues to make headlines thanks to her relationship with Ben Affleck. The pair broke the internet when it was revealed that they reunited, and turned more heads when Bennifer got married in Vegas. Since then they've been photographed endlessly, with Affleck going viral for looking miserable during the Grammys and other events. But the pair is going strong, buying a forever home and blending their families in the process.

This Is Me... Now's film will hit Amazon on February 16. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.