Joe Manganiello Cited A Usual Reason For Divorcing Sofia Vergara, But There May Be More To It

For all that fans may believe that Hollywood celebs lead perfect and ever-happy lives, all it usually takes is a hectic divorce situation to flip that outlook. Hopefully things remain totally positive and friendly for Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, who recently announced they've split up after seven years of marriage, with the Magic Mike actor officially filing for divorce on July 19. The paperwork was filed with one of the more standard reasonings listed — irreconcilable differences — and now some of the alleged details behind those differences are making the rounds.

Different Ideas About Having Children

According to TMZ , one of the underlying issues behind Manganiello and Vergara's split is the topic of children. It's said that he desires to be a father and have kids, while that's not something she wants to commit to.

For what it’s worth, Sofia Vergara does already have a son, Manolo, who was born in 1991, when she was still married to her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, whom she divorced in 1993. Manganiello does not have any children from prior relationships.

The fact that the former couple didn’t have kids together does make the divorce proceedings easier to deal with, since there aren’t any custody issues to parse through. But that presumably wouldn’t be much of a silver lining if that reasoning is indeed legit.

Vergara And Manganiello Allegedly Lead Different Lives Now

Thankfully, the rumors and reports out there seem to be in agreement as far as Manganiello and Vergara still getting along and being cordial with one another. But US Weekly points out that they've more or less been on two different wavelengths for quite a while, and no longer have shared interests when it comes to leisure time. According to the outlet's source:

Joe and Sofia split because they were living different lives. There wasn’t cheating or anything like that. They both realized that they were rarely on the same page. . . . She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together. They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.

Anyone who has a particular taste for role-playing games may already be aware of Joe Manganiello's celebrity-friendly game nights centered around Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. The actor is way more into chilling at home with some D&D, which he's also worked with in several official capacities outside of playing it himself (including an attempt at a movie), than going out and about.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara is said to be much a much more social person who enjoys taking trips and hanging out with friends, as evidenced by her swimsuit pics from her Italian vacation. (Which she was on when the divorce news went public, so take from that what you will.) It sounds as if she was free to go off and do her thing, while he was content to hang out around the house, but that it caused them to drift apart more on a permanent basis.

As a refresher, here's the statement that the former couple released, explaining their break-up:

We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one and other very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.

Here's noping nothing goes down on the road to divorce that causes a nastier rift to form between them. But since it's noted that there's a prenup in place that neither one of them is angling to contest, that should help make it as smooth a process as can be. Should we expect to see Vergara showing off her new bikinis even more now that she'll be a single woman?