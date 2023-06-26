Sofia Vergara Tried Out The Black Bikini Trend, And Fans Had A Lot Of Modern Family Responses

It’s been clear over the past couple of months or so that we are in the middle of a black bikini summer. The color looks great on literally everyone, so it’s no surprise celebrities from Halle Berry and Sydney Sweeney have worn the look in myriad ways. Joining them this month is Modern Family and America's Got Talent's Sofia Vergara, who rocked some black bikini bottoms and little else while lounging by the pool.

Vergara has always been a fashionista, even while playing Gloria Delgado Pritchett on the long-running ABC series. So, it’s no huge surprise the 50-year-old actress would be on board to try out the swimwear look of the summer. Her version is pretty, well, cheeky, to boot, as she wore thong bikini bottoms by the pool.

Fans responded to the look in the comments, with many of them sending memes of Modern Family characters Phil Dunphy and Jay Pritchett looking bedazzled. If you’ll remember correctly, Jay was married to Gloria on the show, while Phil always had a big crush on Gloria, occasionally behaving inappropriately because of it. There were several memes from the Phil angle in the comments section on the post and one of Jay. Yet another fan shared a gif of Cam and Gloria dancing around and having a delightful time.

You can head to Instagram to see more of the memes I'm talking about, but you probably already know the type of Phil antics that blew up all over the post. There were lots of comments reminiscent of this...

Vergara joins a number of celebrities to jump on the black bikini trend. One of the most recent happened to be Megan Fox, who was giving black bikini summer after she returned to Instagram following MGK relationship drama. Emily Ratajkowski also recently rocked the look, following appearances from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and the aforementioned Sweeney and Berry, who really kicked off the trend earlier this summer, inadvertently or not.

When not rocking swimwear by the pool, these days Vergara can be seen on NBC’s long-running summer competition series AGT where she stars opposite other fashionista Heidi Klum (as well as Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews). Klum's made headlines for fashion a number of times in recent months, including a now-infamous dress meant to mimic water at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere, another look bringing back the early '00s whale tail, and a memorable bright yellow dress she wore during Cannes just a few weeks ago. Between the two of them, they really have the whole fashion bent covered.

If America's Got Talent wanted to rename itself to America's Got Fashionable Judges it probably could. I'm just saying.