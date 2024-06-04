Joe Manganiello Had A Weird Exchange With A True Blood Fan After They Gave Him An NSFW Gift: ‘That’s What I Get’

Joe Manganiello is known for roles on both the big and small screen, thanks to projects as varied as True Blood and Magic Mike. It’s the former that really made him a household name when he played Alcide Herveaux for five seasons as part of the True Blood cast (after originally being intended as a guest star). Years later, he’s still well-liked by the fanbase, so much so that sometimes he gets the darndest gifts from his adult fans. And when I say “darndest,” I mean totally NSFW.

In fact, during a recent conversation with longtime interviewer Andy Cohen the two got to talking about gifts Manganiello has gotten from True Blood fans. Some of them seem to be really, really into werewolves, just maybe not in the way you’d expect. OK, or maybe exactly in the way you’d expect. The actor said on Watch What Happens Live that he once got a comic book from a fan that he maybe should have read immediately, particularly given how aware he was regarding how explicit the Max series could be. He told the funny story to the popular host, noting of the extravagant gift:

Someone spent a year drawing a comic book and then gave it to me.I said, 'Oh, this is amazing.' And then I saw them the next day and they said, 'Did you like my comic?' I said, 'Of course, it was amazing. You know, you put so much work into it.' I didn't read it, but I went on and on about how great it was.

Hindsight is 20/20, and it was after the second conversation with the fan that Joe Manganiello’s story took a strange turn (via People ) when Manganiello actually took a real, hard look at what he’d been given. He recalled exactly what was written in the book, noting “ It was him as an anthropomorphic rabbit meeting an anthropomorphic wolf man.” Before he could continue Cohen interjected to flatly state, “they fucked.” As Letterkenny’s Wayne would say if he were in this situation: "can confirm.” Manganiello didn’t stop there with the story, either, giving us even more detail.

Barebacking. Yes. I was like, 'Oh, I love it. It was so great.' He was like, 'You did!?' I'm like, 'Yeah! Totally!' Didn't read it. Then... that's what I get.

Yup, saying the fan created a graphic novel would be an understatement. Having said this, Manganiello is very open to the idea of living out the werewolf fantasy some more. In a separate conversation with Cohen, he also said he feels he has “unfinished business” with that sort of character, given how Alcide was written off of True Blood toward the end.

(If you fell off during the final seasons, spoiler, Alcide was shot in the chest and face before the finale, effectively ending his run before True Blood wrapped with Season 7.)

I’m always on the lookout for a good werewolf script, because I think there’s a lot in me that was unfinished. I have unfinished business in the werewolf department.

Granted, I don’t think he’s looking for a storyline involving a rabbit.

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello isn't the only actor with a wild fan story. The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus was famously bitten by a fan once during a Walker Stalker Con meet and greet. And a Game of Thrones fan once asked Hannah Waddingham if he could "ring" her bell. Thankfully, a lot of fans are perfectly run-of-the-mill and polite, but there are plenty of stories like this one out there.