‘I’m Not Sure How I Feel’: John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure And Other Full House Stars Pay Tribute To Bob Saget Two Years After His Death

In January 2022, many of us were met with the tragic news that Bob Saget had died at the age of 65 due to head trauma he sustained. The comedian was widely mourned by fans as well as fellow celebrities across Hollywood. Aside from his family, those who seemed to take his passing particularly hard were his co-stars from Full House. Many of them, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, have honored Saget in the time since he departed this life. Most recently though, Bure, Stamos and a few others got together to pay tribute to the late comedian on the two-year anniversary of his death.

It’s honestly hard to believe that the late star has already been gone for so long. His longtime friends and colleagues from the hit ABC sitcom and its Netflix sequel series still seem to be processing it as well. Jesse Katsopolis actor John Stamos released a joint message alongside Joey Gladstone portrayer Dave Coulier on Instagram. The post included a video clip of the two actors discussing their late co-star alongside fellow castmates Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber. Stamos, while speaking, admitted that he’s “not sure” how to feel as he begins to adjust to his buddy’s absence. That was the kind of sentiment that was conveyed in the caption:

Two years! Hard to believe. As time moves on, that sharp pain I felt at the beginning... it’s become a part of me. It doesn’t feel as overwhelming as it did in the first year. Maybe I’ve just gotten used to it, and I’m not sure how I feel about that. Part of me wishes I wouldn’t get used to this feeling. To not think about it every minute means I’m getting used to him not being here. But then, I know Bob would want me to get on with my life. Yet, letting it drift away feels wrong too. It’s such a drag that death is a part of life.

As emotional as those thoughts are, the conversation amongst the cast members (who assembled virtually) was even more moving. Jodie Sweetin opened up about sometimes feeling that she still sees her on-screen dad out of the corner of her eye. Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber discussed their fun phone correspondences with the Danny Tanner actor, which included long-winded songs and humorously neurotic calls. Candace Cameron Bure shed tears after her TV uncle revealed a clip from her wedding day. While Bure misses her mentor, she mentioned that she takes solace in being able to grieve alongside others. Check out the video, which ends with a sweet photo:

This cast has always seemed close, and it’s moments like these that further drive home that point. If you ask some of them, they would argue that their bond was maintained by Bob Saget. Stamos referred to him as “the glue” that held their ensemble of actors together through thick and thin. To that point, during this latest meet-up, Dave Coulier sweetly mentioned that Saget “gave” them the tender moment they were having together. That’s a lovely sentiment if there ever was one.

The tight-knit group has also remained close with the America's Funniest Home Videos alum’s family, including his widow, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer. Shortly after the stand-up comedy veteran’s death, Rizzo thanked fans for helping her cope with the grief. She and John Stamos also appeared at an awards ceremony , where they accepted an honor on the star’s behalf.

It would be a gross understatement to say that there’s a serious void not just in the world of comedy but in society as a whole now that Bob Saget is no longer with us. What’s comforting, though, is that his memory will live on, and that’s not just because of his exceptional work. As long as John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and more continue to remember him in sweet ways, he won’t be forgotten.