Nearly Two Months After Bob Saget's Death, Widow Kelly Rizzo Shares 'Incredibly Grateful' Message With Fans For Helping Her Cope With Grief
Time is having a hard time healing this wound.
To be expected, Bob Saget’s death in early January 2022 sent major ripples of mourning throughout the pop culture sphere, as well as through the comedian’s millions-strong fanbase. The sense of shock continues nearly two months later, in part due to the questions that remain surrounding the details of his sudden passing, but also because the guy was so beloved by just about anyone who knew of him. Widow Kelly Rizzo, who married Saget back in 2018, has witnessed first-hand just how deep and far-flung that love goes, and shared an emotional thank-you message to fans and new friends for aiding in her journey through the grieving process.
Kelly Rizzo took to her Instagram Stories for a series of videos in which she laid out a kind and lengthy message of appreciation for everyone who has reached out to share the love. In addressing that she isn’t able to respond to everyone as often as would be ideal, Rizzo said:
Social media can obviously be a complete cesspool at times, so that just makes it all the more meaningful when one hears stories about ways in which the platforms allow for positivity and forward momentum. Friendships are indeed often forged out of life-changing events, both the good and the traumatic, so it’s inspiring to know that Kelly Rizzo has built up some rewarding relationships in the aftermath of Bob Saget’s passing. Nothing that can fill the exact void, to be sure, but still a heartwarming substitute for someone in mourning.
To that end, it can always be either a blessing or a curse to have that much public attention directed at someone who is still so fresh in the grieving process, especially for someone like Rizzo who wasn’t as much in the public eye as Bob Saget has been in the past few decades. She spoke to that in her message to fans, saying:
I’m sure a lot of Saget’s fans found bright spots in Kelly Rizzo’s memory-and-photo-filled posts in the weeks immediately following his death. And not just Rizzo, of course, since nearly the entire Full House / Fuller House cast ensemble shared lots of hilarious stories and touching anecdotes about loss and glorious throwback pics. And then that back-and-forth feeling of adoration went on to be the part of it all that seemingly gave Rizzo the most joy. As she put it:
Not everyone is emotionally able to handle such widespread attention from people all over the place in the way that Kelly Rizzo has, and I have to think it has a lot to do with so much of that feedback being genuinely loving and respectful. Such is the power of Bob Saget, so go check out some of his best movies and TV shows in his honor.
