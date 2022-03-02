Nearly Two Months After Bob Saget's Death, Widow Kelly Rizzo Shares 'Incredibly Grateful' Message With Fans For Helping Her Cope With Grief

To be expected, Bob Saget’s death in early January 2022 sent major ripples of mourning throughout the pop culture sphere, as well as through the comedian’s millions-strong fanbase. The sense of shock continues nearly two months later, in part due to the questions that remain surrounding the details of his sudden passing , but also because the guy was so beloved by just about anyone who knew of him. Widow Kelly Rizzo, who married Saget back in 2018, has witnessed first-hand just how deep and far-flung that love goes, and shared an emotional thank-you message to fans and new friends for aiding in her journey through the grieving process.

Kelly Rizzo took to her Instagram Stories for a series of videos in which she laid out a kind and lengthy message of appreciation for everyone who has reached out to share the love. In addressing that she isn’t able to respond to everyone as often as would be ideal, Rizzo said:

I really just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support. I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared your stories with me, of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart. And it’s just really kind that you tried to help me by sharing your stories. This whole grief thing is something that, I’ve learned recently, a lot of people don’t really understand. They don’t really like to talk about it. It’s not a fun topic. But it’s something that, at one point or another, we all go through.

Social media can obviously be a complete cesspool at times, so that just makes it all the more meaningful when one hears stories about ways in which the platforms allow for positivity and forward momentum. Friendships are indeed often forged out of life-changing events, both the good and the traumatic, so it’s inspiring to know that Kelly Rizzo has built up some rewarding relationships in the aftermath of Bob Saget’s passing. Nothing that can fill the exact void, to be sure, but still a heartwarming substitute for someone in mourning.

To that end, it can always be either a blessing or a curse to have that much public attention directed at someone who is still so fresh in the grieving process, especially for someone like Rizzo who wasn’t as much in the public eye as Bob Saget has been in the past few decades. She spoke to that in her message to fans, saying:

Even though I’m still very new to this world, I feel I’ve had kind of a crash course in it, especially doing it publicly. It adds a whole other level that takes it to this different place, that you understand things in a certain way. I’ve been doing my best to try to even engage with people and respond to comments, and just try to tell everyone how thankful and grateful and appreciative I am of everything that you’ve all done to try to help me through this incredibly difficult time. But I can assure you that the kindness you’ve all shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier.

I’m sure a lot of Saget’s fans found bright spots in Kelly Rizzo’s memory-and-photo-filled posts in the weeks immediately following his death. And not just Rizzo, of course, since nearly the entire Full House / Fuller House cast ensemble shared lots of hilarious stories and touching anecdotes about loss and glorious throwback pics . And then that back-and-forth feeling of adoration went on to be the part of it all that seemingly gave Rizzo the most joy. As she put it:

The thing that really helped is seeing how much you all love Bob, because this outpouring is something like I don’t think anybody has ever seen, and seeing how much of an impact he had on all of your lives is life-changing, and just immeasurable how much it means to all of us. Especially, I know how much it would mean to Bob. I thought he was pretty well liked. I don’t think he had any idea it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made. And so that is what I’m so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that.

Not everyone is emotionally able to handle such widespread attention from people all over the place in the way that Kelly Rizzo has, and I have to think it has a lot to do with so much of that feedback being genuinely loving and respectful. Such is the power of Bob Saget, so go check out some of his best movies and TV shows in his honor.