John Stamos And Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Reunited To Pay Tribute To The Full House Star At Awards Ceremony, And Candace Cameron Bure Had a Sweet Response

Bob Saget’s memory is certainly being kept alive. His widow, Kelly Rizzo, has been doing so in a number of ways, like sharing personal moments and celebrating his birthday. In the time since her husband's passing, Rizzo has been especially close with Saget’s Full House co-star, John Stamos, even gifting him a guitar. They recently reunited for the first time publicly since the late comedian’s funeral to pay tribute to him at an awards ceremony. And when Saget's TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, caught wind of it, she had a sweet response for the duo.

Bob Saget’s widow and former co-star came together to honor the star when he was posthumously awarded the IMPACT Award from the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards. The honor was bestowed upon the beloved performer for his contributions to television. After Kelly Rizzo accepted the honor on her hubby's behalf, she took to her Instagram to shout out John Stamos for his involvement in the momentous occasion:

My brother @johnstamos and I got to present and accept the @criticschoice & @ccrealtv IMPACT award to Bob. He would be so honored to receive this award as all he ever wanted to do was share love and laughter and make an impact.

The honor was definitely well deserved given the years, the performer dedicated to making Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video bonafide hits. And given their history, the Uncle Jesse actor was the perfect person to present the award. He's been very protective of his friend's legacy, as was the case when he called out the Tony Awards for omitting the late actor from its “In Memoriam” segment.

But on a brighter note, upon seeing the sweet interaction between the Big Shot actor and the travel expert, Candace Cameron Bure showed some love. And in the process, she further proved that the Full House bond is still strong:

Love this!!!!! I can only imagine how proud Bob would be!!!

Her comment really does symbolize the love between the AFHV host’s real-life and TV families. I think most can agree that the comedian would’ve loved the moment, not because of the award but because two people he cared about a great deal were involved. You can check out Kelly Rizzo's sentimental post, which includes photos from the event, down below:

Fun times were had by all! Given that love and laughter were part of the late actor's mantra, it's only fitting that those who knew him best engage in those very things following his passing. His death may still be a hard pill to swallow, but you can't help but love the fact that his loved ones are sticking together and paying tribute to him during this time.

Those who are looking for ways to honor Bob Saget themselves can check out the the tribute special Dirty Daddy, which is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription alongside Fuller House. You can also grab an HBO Max subscription and watch all eight seasons of Full House.