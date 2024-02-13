Johnny Bananas And Other Stars Send Messages After The Challenge's Nelson Thomas Shares He'll Be Getting His Foot Amputated

MTV’s The Challenge (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription ) has welcomed a number of memorable contestants throughout its lengthy run, and Nelson Thomas is definitely one of them. The Are You the One? 3 alum has competed in several seasons and became fan favorite as a result. With that, many were greatly concerned when Thomas was involved in a serious car accident in 2023 and was seriously injured. Now, the reality TV veteran has confirmed that he’s opted to have a foot amputated as a result of complications stemming from the incident. Since Nelson announced the news, he’s received well wishes from fellow series alum Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and more.

Nelson Thomas’ fiery car crash took place on March 5, 2023, and he was ultimately saved by Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn and three others. Though he was fortunate enough not to lose his life as a result of the ordeal, he has undergone various medical procedures since then. He announced his decision to have his foot amputated by way of an Instagram post he shared this past Sunday. And, as he explained, he plans to have the procedure exactly on the one-year anniversary of his vehicular accident – March 5, 2024. You can see his candid post about the decision down below:

A post shared by Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) A photo posted by on

The 35-year-old media personality has been candid about his recovery journey since the crash. He’s been known to take to Instagram and share workout videos, keeping his followers updated on his status in the process. They’ve been supportive of him, and that positive energy was still palpable in his latest post. Johnny Bananas seemed to lead the charge with a particularly sweet message:

You’re a warrior, Nelly. I know this may feel like the end but it’s the beginning of a new chapter. Just remember you’ve got so many people supporting you through this journey. The comeback is always better than the setback. Prayers up, brother. 👏

Joining in the chorus of well wishes was Kam Williams – veteran of the long-running competition series. She reached out with some warm sentiments:

You got this & God got you! Sending you lots of love & prayers per usual. 🫶🏽❤️🙏🏽

Real World vs. Road Rules and Battle of the Sexes champion Mark Long weigh in as well. He gave off plenty of positive vibes, as he penned a motivational message for Nelson Thomas:

My brother, you will rise from this setback…. I have no doubt. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼I can see you using this terrible situation as a platform to educate and inspire others going through a similar story🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I’m here to support and/or help any way I can. Love you brother❤

Nia Moore dropped in a longer statement as well, and it’s enough to bring a tear to one’s eye. She said:

Your courage is so inspiring. Sending you so much love right now brother. Asking God to bless the hands of your doctors and to strengthen your spirit during this journey. Your new normal is nothing but that, just a new normal. And you will find every way to dominate in life as you’ve always done. We love you so much and will never stop rooting for you. You got this keep your head up ❤

More on Reality TV (Image credit: CBS) 30+ Reality TV Shows That Didn't Exactly Get Survivor Levels Of Popular

Nelson Thomas’ exploits on The Challenge (which has featured Big Brother alums over the years) are surely well-known to faithful viewers. He’s competed in nine seasons of the show and managed to make it to the finals amid Invasion of the Champions and Spies, Lies & Allies. However, he came short of the big prize on both occasions. One of the key distinctions he holds in the history of the competition is that he’s only one of two players to ever compete in an elimination that was ruled a draw.

All of that on-screen drama doesn’t matter when it comes to serious moments like this one, though. It’s nothing short of lovely that so many have reached out to him during this period in his life, and one would imagine that Nelson Thomas appreciates all of the love. All that’s left to say is that we here at CinemaBlend wish Thomas the very best as he prepares to undergo the procedure and in his life beyond that.