JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Candace Cameron Bure Feud, And How She Felt About Those 'Traditional Marriage' Comments
Don't go expecting to see Siwa and Bure wearing matching BFF bracelets.
Just over a year has passed since JoJo Siwa first mega-slammed Candace Cameron Bure by indicating in a TikTok video that the Full House vet was the rudest celebrity she’d ever met, which sparked some back-and-forth social media drama that seemingly dried up a few months later. But then Bure promoted her GAF future with those “traditional marriages” comments that sparked all kinds of controversy, which angered Siwa all over again. Now, the Dance Moms vet has opened up about where things currently stand, why she initially regretted calling Bure out, and what she truly thinks about the actress’ past comments.
JoJo Siwa popped up on former Bachelor star Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files: Going Deeper Edition, while naturally sporting one of her own branded hoodies, and they covered all the conversational bases; from her relationships to her career to her family and beyond. And you could almost hear the popcorn being popped in the background when Candace Cameron Bure’s name came up. Siwa reflected on the initial TikTok hullabaloo, fully explaining the incident that sparked it all, and confirmed they did talk it out, with Bure apologizing for her outwardly rude behavior. The YouTube star then discussed starting to feel regrets about that whole situation up until the point when Bure gave her GAF interview. In her words:
Though Siwa felt some pangs of regret about calling Bure out, she took it as a cautionary tale for the future. But it wasn't long before the Christmas movie comments made the rounds (reportedly sparking a minor rift between Bure and Jodie Sweetin, with the latter supporting JoJo Siwa's pro-LGBTQIA stance), with Siwa voicing her blanketed disapproval of the "traditional" values while not speaking ill of Bure herself. No time for regrets when there are new things to get mad at, after all.
The 20-year-old entertainer stuck to that same "attack the idea, not the person" approach as she continued to explain her specific issue with Bure's and the GAF execs' goals for their programming.
Having proven herself to be a level-headed person, Siwa understands that not all entertainment can speak to and depict the entirety of the human spectrum and experience at all times. But it's all about intentions, and not deliberately omitting certain people before then obliviously vocalizing the polarizing reason for their omission. That Elf example is such a great way of making that point clear, too.
At that point, JoJo Siwa explained that she started to come to terms with the idea that she and Candace Cameron Bure are not destined to ever be on the same page, and that's something she can live with. As she put it:
Bure's initial comments about GAF's family entertainment were then pulled up and read verbatim, which sparked another quick reaction from Siwa, who said:
If Dancing with the Stars ever puts together an all-star-star season of returning contestants, I'm guessing the producers are going to receive some mighty strong denials if they'd attempt to bring both JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure back for it. Now whatever happened to that Celebrity Deathmatch reboot that was supposed to be happening a few years ago?
