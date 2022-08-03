JoJo Siwa's Mom Spoke Out After Candace Cameron Bure Drama

There’s been a little bit of back-and-forth between Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa since the So You Think You Can Dance Judge called the actress the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. Even after the Fuller House vet spilled the tea on her supposed snub of the Dance Moms star, Siwa stood by her version of the events, and it turns out she wasn’t the first person in her family to speak about it. Her mom Jessalynn Siwa reposted a clip from her podcast discussing their run-in at the Fuller House premiere, adding a message to Bure about genuine kindness.

Jessalynn Siwa, who also appeared on the Lifetime reality show Dance Moms, took to Instagram to share a clip from a past episode of her podcast Success with Jess, in which she recalled Candace Cameron Bure dismissing her daughter after JoJo had asked for a photo. In the caption alongside the clip, the mom said it wasn’t about the photo op being ignored, but the way JoJo was treated. Jessalynn said:

I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story , it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking. 🌈

Before JoJo Siwa and the GAC Family actress spoke on the phone regarding the former’s viral TikTok post, Candace Cameron Bure posted a Bible verse to her Instagram rather than addressing the situation directly. Not everyone saw that as taking the high road, though. In mentioning the actress’ morals, Jessalynn Siwa seemed to suggest the way she presents herself publicly is not the way Bure acted when they met her in person. Check out the story from Jessalynn’s point of view:

A post shared by Jessalynn Siwa (@jessalynnsiwa) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The version of events the dance mom told wasn’t so different from what Candace Cameron Bure or JoJo Siwa have said, but it’s clear from the old clip that the mother/daughter duo held a grudge against Bure for years after the interaction. Jessalynn Siwa did give the actress some grace, however, admitting she didn’t know what was going on in Bure’s life to be able to dispute the fact that she really couldn’t take a picture with her daughter at that time. She said on the podcast:

And you know what? Maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get ahold of the babysitter. Like, I do not know what was going on, but it's funny when you don't know and somebody treats you like that — ‘Not now, maybe later.’ And it's hard to be a celebrity, I'll give it to you, but that was so long ago, I can’t even tell you, and I still remember it.

Jessalynn Siwa’s daughter got her ego bruised by a celebrity they both had looked up to, and it’s understandable that she would hate to see JoJo Siwa go through that. Whether or not that speaks to Candace Cameron Bure’s overall demeanor is up for debate. Natasha Bure jumped in to defend her mother after the initial fracas, as a number of Bure’s friends rushed to support the Full House alum after JoJo’s accusations , saying no one should be judged based on a single moment. It’s just unfortunate that that single moment left such a lasting impression on the dancer.

JoJo Siwa can be seen every Wednesday night on So You Think You Can Dance, airing on Fox at 9:00 p.m. ET.