Jonathan Scott Joked About Still Not Setting A Wedding Date With Zooey Deschanel, But It’s Drew Scott's Comments About It All That Really Made Me Laugh

Fans were thrilled last August, when HGTV star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel finally got engaged four years after they started dating. The “Harvest Moon” Scottish proposal sounded like something out of a dream, and if you’re wondering when we’ll see what kind of wedding ceremony the adorable duo has planned, you’re definitely not alone. As Jonathan joked about he and Deschanel still not setting a date, it was the sentiment from his twin brother Drew Scott that made me laugh.

The proposal was apparently a tearful affair, as Jonathan Scott got Zooey Deschanel’s two children involved during their family vacation in Glasgow, Scotland. The couple announced their engagement with three sweet words and then jaunted off to Paris to continue their celebrations in the City of Love. While it sounds like they’re still having a blast together more than a year later, they haven’t really dived into actually planning the wedding, and the Property Brothers star joked to US Weekly that he’s just as frustrated as anyone by that, saying:

I’m actually sick and tired of myself not figuring it out yet. We haven’t had any progress. We’ve just been having a ton of fun.

I mean, who’s going to hate on that? The New Girl star and the contractor have always been one of the cutest celebrity couples , and to have him say wedding planning hasn’t progressed because they’re just having so much fun being together is almost too much to stand. I get his point, too, because getting all those dates and details nailed down is probably stressful enough to rival the biggest home renovation.

Leave it to Jonathan’s brother, then, to bring some real talk, as Drew Scott — who debuted a new show with his brother, Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers — gave his take, saying the “people need to know”:

My schedule is tied to his schedule. I can’t plan vacations. I can’t do anything.

The man’s not wrong. Real estate expert Drew Scott knows he’s going to be required to attend his twin brother’s wedding, and I’m willing to bet his responsibilities won’t end there, so it must be hard for him to make any long-term plans, knowing that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s wedding could up-end it all. He apparently hasn’t been quiet about it either, as Jonathan confirmed:

We got engaged, not this August, but [the] previous August. We’ve assumed maybe it [the wedding] would be this year or something. But the first text I got was from Drew saying, ‘Alright, I’m going to need to get the dates because this isn’t convenient for me.’

That is so funny (and relatable to anyone with a sibling) that Drew Scott’s first reaction to his brother’s engagement was how inconvenient the whole ordeal is for his schedule.

It’s probably not fair, however, for Jonathan Scott to say they haven’t gotten anywhere with their plans. He’s spoken about how important his Scottish heritage is to him , and that’s something that’s likely to be incorporated into his and Zooey Deschanel’s nuptials. He’s also said he already “plays the role” of the Elf actress’ husband, so they really just want to have a big party with the people they love.

It may not affect our schedules the same way as it does Drew Scott’s, but I know fans are excited to see the couple get their chance to do that.