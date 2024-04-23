What's A Property Bros. Proposal Look Like? Jonathan Scott Reveals His Sweet 'Harvest Moon' Themed Scottish Proposal To Zooey Deschanel
This sounds breathtaking.
It was a long time coming when HGTV star Jonathan Scott and The New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel got engaged in August 2023, four years after their adorable courtship started when they met on an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Fans have loved to follow the couple’s relationship, seeing Scott be the Prince Charming in Deschanel’s fairytale, and the story just keeps getting better. The Property Brother opened up about the details of his “Harvest Moon”-themed proposal during a family vacation to Scotland.
People were so excited when they learned that Jonathan Scott had finally put a ring on it during a getaway to the country where his father grew up. Now we know just what went into the Property Brothers proposal, as Scott revealed all the butterfly-inducing details of that special day. He told Page Six:
It’s so special that Jonathan Scott chose to ask Zooey Deschanel to marry him in Scotland, with the country meaning so much to his family. It speaks volumes about their relationship, especially knowing that not all parts of his Scottish heritage were celebrated in his first marriage. Scott was also sure to include 8-year-old Elsie and 6-year-old Charlie — Deschanel’s children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — in the proposal. The home renovation star continued:
I can only imagine what was going through the Elf star’s mind when the guitarist started to play “Harvest Moon.” She had to know at that point that it was no coincidence, and then to have her children be the ones to actually pop the question is the sweetest! It was apparently just as emotional as it sounds, and Jonathan Scott said:
If the wedding is a “disaster” because Jonathan Scott can’t stop crying through his happy tears, that will only make us love them more. The Celebrity IOU star has said he felt “pressure” from his fans to marry Zooey Deschanel, and it was probably really important that he make the proposal as special as possible. In my opinion he did a great job, and the icing on the cake was a post-engagement trip to Paris to celebrate.
Knowing what Jonathan Scott pulled off for the engagement, now I can’t wait to see what a Property Brothers wedding looks like.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.