Jonathan Scott Recalls How Hard He Flirted With Zooey Deschanel On TV When They First Met, Reveals The Moment He Won Her Over

It’s been three years since Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel first met doing an episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The pair has managed to support their relationship despite living through a pandemic filled with Hollywood hookups and breakups and unbelievably busy schedules. But watching their love story unfold on TV was only half the story, as Scott recalled how hard he flirted with his now-girlfriend and how he won her over.

The beloved couple gave a rare peek into their relationship for the Bustle profile for the 500 Days of Summer actress. Deschanel has been especially careful about the couple’s privacy, even calling out her boyfriend for sharing a rare photo. But the home renovation star and his actress girlfriend gave more insight into what went down during the Carpool Karaoke episode. Scott revealed that there was even more flirting on his part than viewers saw:

I tell anyone who asks, ‘Oh, don’t worry. I know I’m dating up.’ I was flirting so bad that they had to edit it down.

It was pretty obvious from the episode that Deschanel and the audience were getting what the HGTV star was putting down. Scott had to seize the opportunity. He appeared to be smitten with the Hollywood actress from the beginning. So, he wanted her to know he was interested beyond riding in an SUV singing popular hits.

Despite sparks flying during their first interaction, there was a minor hiccup in their road to coupledom. Right after filming, Scott took a trip to the Rocky Mountains, where there was no cell service. So, the New Girl star thought the Property Brothers star had ghosted after no calls or texts for four days. The TV home makeover guru must’ve soothed his lady love’s anxiety, as he revealed the smooth move he pulled off with his first text message.

The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me. She was like, ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.

Scott’s gesture shouldn’t be too surprising given he was into Deschanel’s love for Los Angeles and Zillow early on. Paying attention to conversational details proved the Celebrity IOU host wanted to impress the TV and film actress through any means possible, including singing an obscure Canadian country song.

Despite the relationship appearing to be easygoing, Deschanel was honest that dating a fellow celebrity was hard due to preconceived notions from viewers. That doesn’t mean she loves him any less, as the actress paid tribute to Scott and her ex-husband Jacob Penchenik on Father’s Day. While fans have been waiting on the pair to get engaged, they are currently occupied with building their dream house. So, without Carpool Karaoke, the duo wouldn’t be on engagement watch right now.

In the meantime, both stars are currently busy with their hectic schedules. Zooey Deschanel is set to appear in the musical drama Dreamin' Wild and a big-screen adaptation of the classic children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon. Jonathan Scott is currently starring in Celebrity IOU, which will premiere the rest of Season 3 later this year. You can check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to keep up to date on notable TV premeires.