K-Fed’s Lawyer Shares Statement After Britney Spears Announces She's Pregnant On Instagram

Recent news of Britney Spears’ pregnancy shocked the world. The former pop star and her fiancé Sam Asghari couldn’t be happier about this development, which is the latest example of good fortune in the her post-conservatorship life. Someone else who sounds excited about this news is Spears' ex-husband and father of her two previous children, Kevin Federline, who shared his own reaction through his lawyer respond in a response to the announcement.

Amidst the social media blitz that heralded Britney Spears' reveal of her impending third child's, Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan issued a quick but positive reaction from his client, according to NBC News . It stated:

He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.

Married between 2004 and 2007, Britney Spears and the man once known as “the rapper K-Fed” had a whirlwind romance that sometimes (okay, often) lived up to the name of their MTV reality series, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic. In the course of those three years, Spears’ relationship with Kevin Federline soured, and eventually led to him gaining sole physical custody of their two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James. In 2018, Federline successfully requested increased child support payments from his ex-wife, which only made matters worse.

The marriage that was a constant talking point in the mid-aughts has mostly faded from public view, as Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have moved on with their own lives in much different directions. The carefully measured statements through Kevin Federline’s legal rep seem to back the idea that they're more cordial these days, as there’s no ill-will readily apparent. K-Fed even offered a somewhat supportive reaction to Britney Spears’ efforts to end her 13-year long conservatorship late last year, a notion that was also issued through Mark Vincent Kaplan.

As Britney Spears continues to reflect on her conservatorship’s former limitations, she’s also celebrating her newly restored freedom. Through social media posts celebrating her love of Sam Asghari , as well as announcing the baby they’ll be expecting in the near future, things are already looking brighter. Maybe this next chapter will see her and Kevin Federline mending fences further, in the name of a more unified family. Only time will tell, so all anyone can do is wait.