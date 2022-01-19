Britney Spears Is Going After Jamie Lynn's Memoir Again, This Time With Her Lawyers

The public disagreement between Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has been going strong since last summer. There have been a number of comments posted to each of their social media accounts, which were either thinly veiled slams or direct accusations of wrongdoing and rebuttals. The pop superstar has spoken out against her sister’s memoir before, but now she’s taken her objections in a more definitive direction, by getting her lawyers involved.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who’s set to return to the small screen in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias in early February, recently released her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. While her older sister has already made it pretty clear that she doesn’t like the idea of Jamie Lynn talking about her in the book, Britney Spears has sent her sibling a cease and desist letter (which was dated January 17) over the tome. In the letter, which was obtained by Variety , Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, explained why the singer took such action against her sister:

We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her. Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.

The younger Spears has been on a press tour in order to promote her book, and has both said in interviews and revealed in that memoir many things which have angered Britney. It was just yesterday, in fact, that the first part of Jamie Lynn’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast was released, where she detailed how “sad” she reportedly was over Britney’s messy breakup with Justin Timberlake. But, the newly freed pop icon took to her Instagram last night to refute that claim, saying that her sister was “on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up…I was a ghost there.”

Jamie Lynn has also detailed many supposed experiences from their childhood, including an alleged incident where Britney Spears locked herself and her sister in a room while holding a knife . That led to Britney calling Jamie Lynn “a scum person” on Twitter, and Jamie Lynn them taking to her own social media to ask her sibling to call her so that they can hash things out in private.

After noting in the cease and desist letter that Jamie Lynn Spears is aware of the “wrongdoing” her sister suffered while under her conservatorship ( which ended in November), Roengart continued:

As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else. Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory…You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.