Britney Spears Shares Sweet Post With Fiancé Sam Asghari For His Birthday (But He Doesn't Seem So Jazzed About The Cake)

Despite much public hoopla and no shortage of family feuds, Britney Spears is still thoroughly enjoying life outside her 13-year-long conservatorship. This includes 1) a lot of dancing 2) going nude for Instagram and 3) jet-setting with her fiancé Sam Asghari to exotic locales. On their latest trip, the iconic pop singer shared a sweet post for his birthday – but the jury’s still out if he was actually jazzed about the cake involved.

The engaged couple went to French Polynesia for Sam Asghari’s 28th birthday on March 3. Of course, Britney Spears has already celebrated in her favorite way with a bevy of freshly nude social media pics (that one can only assume were taken by her fiancé). She got serious (and more clothed), though, in the latest post on the birthday boy’s big night, reiterating how much she wants a family with Asghari. See their romantic pose together at sunset below:

Britney Spears alleged in the past that the powers-that-be of the conservatorship prevented her from marrying and having kids with Sam Asghari by means of an implanting an IUD against her will. Everything has changed, obviously, now that the legal arrangement is officially over, and she has been vocal about those adjustments on her social media accounts. For example, in a different Instagram post from the birthday getaway, Spears explained that she injured her shoulder at the gym with her personal trainer fiancé and had to take Excedrin PM. It was apparently a “big deal” for the former X Factor judge who added that she was “only able to have Tylenol” under the conservatorship.

Sam Asghari has been by Britney Spears’ side throughout the majority of her recent ordeals, with the two dating for five years before getting engaged last September. And the Crossroads actress doesn’t let the world forget it, whether that be proclaiming her love on Valentine’s Day or showing off the cake she got him on his birthday. However, Asghari (a noted fitness enthusiast who runs his own exercise program) might not have been digging into that cake too much. Spears shared that he’s too much of a “good eater,” as you can see here:

Hasn’t Sam Asghari ever heard of a “cheat day”? Regardless, I don’t think Britney Spears needs to go on a diet. She’s been through quite a lot of restriction already, and after seeing her physique from every possible angle (sans clothing), she should be able to have her cake and eat it, too!

The singer has reportedly signed on for a whopping $15 million tell-all book deal about her life story, per Page Six, effectively flipping the bird to her sis Jamie Lynn amidst the Zoey 101 star’s own tell-all success/controversy. If true, perhaps we’ll learn a bit more from it about Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari’s relationship, beyond the picturesque portrait they portray online. Perhaps, too, we’ll figure out if the personal trainer actually likes chocolate cake or not. Inquiring minds want to know!