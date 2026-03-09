90 Day: The Single Life's Kim Menzies Posts Jaw-Dropping Weight Transformation

90 Day: The Single Life, currently airing on TLC as part of the 2026 TV schedule, is making headlines because of the wild curveball that Kim Menzies threw at viewers. Now, after the reveal that she had children before her son Jamal, we have another update just as shocking as the news that Jamal only knew one of his siblings existed until recently.

Fresh off her episode where she re-entered the dating scene, Kim posted an update that revealed she's lost a lot of weight, and is all the more positive for it. She shared the picture via a since-deleted Instagram Stories post, which was then re-shared by @90DayFianceUpdate and others:

That's quite a difference from when she was first introduced as Usman Umar's lover, and even a considerable difference from her current scenes on 90 Day: The Single Life. Congrats to Kim for putting in the work and showing such notable results.

Even so, not even an impressive weight transformation is going to throw me off too much about the ongoing storyline on 90 Day: The Single Life. I genuinely don't think there's been a more shocking moment on the show, and it's wild that Jamal only just recently learned he had a brother. Even wilder, he might not have known about his sister had it not been for overhearing a conversation when he was younger.

All this being said, I do feel the need to say that Kimberly Menzies has always been one of the most accountable of the 90 Day Fiancé cast members. She apologized when fans went after her for the uncomfortable behavior she exhibited toward Usman when they were filming together, and admitted that it was wrong of her to lie to her son about his blood siblings. Jamal seemed to understand in some way and hoped to rebuild trust with his mother, so that's a positive.

I also have to say that while I'm not 100% interested in Kim's love life in light of her drama with kids, I do appreciate that she was seemingly pursuing men who are in her age range. I find it's rare that someone in the 90 Day Fiancé universe starts off by dating someone much younger and shifts to someone who is older. All that being said, can we just save all the romance stuff to an eventual 90 Day: Hunt For Love appearance and get back to the big family reunion being planned?

Keep watching for Kim and Jamal as 90 Day: The Single Life continues on TLC with new episodes airing on Mondays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. I do hope these two find a way to move forward in their relationship, because they've been my favorite mother and son duo to date.