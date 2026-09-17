Kaley Cuoco's Not Due Until Later This Year, But She's Already Got Her Next TV Gig Lined Up

Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey aren't expecting their second child until later this year, but this working mother has already lined up her next gig. Fresh off her guest appearance in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on the 2026 TV schedule, The Big Bang Theory star will jump into a new TV series from Greg Berlanti (who was responsible for all those shows on The CW) called How to Survive Without Me.

This announcement comes on the heels of an adorable display of the love between the actress and Tom Pelphrey when he won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Award at the 2026 Emmy Awards for his role in Task. He called out his love, best friend, and “very pregnant” partner from the stage, and she got very emotional about the sentiment. Now, they have another reason to celebrate with her new show.

The hour-long series with 15 episodes, set to stream with an HBO Max subscription, centers on the De Angelis family after the passing of matriarch Beverly, played by Rita Wilson. Like any family who loses such a prominent figure, they wonder what they’ll do without her guidance, unsure of how to keep things together now that she’s no longer there. But she has a plan for that — insisting the family find the time and make the effort to remain connected and be there for each other if they want to experience her final work.

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If all of that sounds like a lot of family drama and the makings of a great TV series, fingers crossed that will turn out to be the case. Considering this comes from the creator of Everwood, chances are that it will deliver just that. According to TVLine, Cuoco will be playing the eldest daughter, “who inherited her mother’s perfectionism, elegance, and organizational prowess.” How very Type A-sounding of her. She will also be a wife, mother, and interior designer whose inner wounds don’t match the image she presents on the outside. Overall, I can see why Cuoco said yes to this project.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

If you’ve seen Kaley Cuoco’s work, especially in her last HBO Max TV series, The Flight Attendant, you know how skilled she is at playing a broken woman who has to face the internal struggles she’s trying to hide. She’s also quite adept at blending comedy and drama in a way that helps the viewer connect with whatever character she’s playing. And being a mom herself to 3-year-old daughter Matilda and another daughter on the way, she certainly has plenty of experience to draw from.

The new TV series also marks a Dawson’s Creek reunion for Berlanti, who was an executive producer and writer, and Joshua Jackson. In How to Survive Without Me, the Pacey actor will be playing a chef with a secret that could change everything, which sounds drama-filled and messy. In the network’s announcement of the upcoming show, Berlanti had this to say:

The first show I ever created was a family drama, almost exactly 25 years before this one was picked up. It’s been incredibly emotional to return to this kind of storytelling and I’m so grateful to Casey, Sarah, Joey and everyone at HBO Max for asking, to Channing, Brett and Clancy and the Warner Bros. team, and finally our brilliant cast — Ray, Kaley, Josh, Rita and the rest of our extraordinary ensemble and crew. To also co-create it with Bash and my husband, Robbie, and draw from our own families’ experiences of love and loss has made the whole show the most personal thing I’ve worked on in years.

With a cast including the likes of Ray Romano as the family patriarch, Kaley Cuoco, Joshua Jackson, and Rita Wilson, and what sounds like enough drama to go for multiple seasons if they so choose, I know that I’ll be tuning in. We don’t yet know when the series will be ready for viewers, but Cuoco seems close to her delivery date, so maybe they'll start filming sooner rather than later.