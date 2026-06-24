‘I Almost Gave Birth From Laughing So Hard.’ Kaley Cuoco Brought 'The Bump Out' Last Night With Baby No. 2 On The Way

It’s been a big summer for Kaley Cuoco, as the Big Bang Theory alum announced earlier this month that she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their second baby. Not surprisingly, Hollywood was as supportive as ever for the happy couple following their news, which comes three years after they welcomed their firstborn. That alone constitutes a big summer; however, Cuoco is staying busy and having fun too, as she brought the bump out to an event.

The actress stepped out for the premiere of HBO’s new limited sketch comedy series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness. Her growing bump was on full display as she posed for photos and hugged Larry David. Cuoco took to Instagram to reflect on the premiere last night, also praising David and his new series on the 2026 TV schedule that was co-created by him and Jeff Schaffer:

Took the bump out for the [Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness] premiere last night! What a dream to be part of the [Larry David] world. Thanks for having me come play once again. This show is so funny I almost gave birth from laughing so hard 😂 [HBO Max] glam! [Marilee] [Denika Bedrossian] 💋 wearing my own clothes cause nothing fits lol

Since Cuoco didn’t spill the beans about baby number two until this month, it’s so nice to see her all glammed up and taking the bump out and about. It sounds like she may have to be careful, though, because she is pretty far along, and even just laughing hard might be what the baby needs to come out. That would certainly be a unique way to induce labor.

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Now, overall, Cuoco and Pelphrey’s relationship has been through a lot over the four years since Ozark brought them together. They had a sweet meet-cute at the show’s Season 4 premiere in 2022, and the following year, they welcomed their first daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. People were soon anxious to know when baby number two would be coming, so they are probably happy to know that she will finally be making her way into the world in the near future.

Even though the happy couple didn’t wait long to have their first baby, they have been taking things a bit slow since their lives changed. Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their engagement in August 2024 and have yet to tie the knot. But now that they’re planning for their second child, it wouldn’t be surprising if wedding planning was put on hold until things in their household quieted down. However, keeping things in the present, Cuoco is glowing, and I’m excited to see her and her partner start another new chapter in their lives.

It’s unknown when Baby Pelphrey will be making her way into the world. However, she already seems to be causing good trouble for Cuoco. Now, as we wait for more updates about this little bundle of joy, you can stream Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, the show that made the actress laugh so hard her baby almost popped out, with an HBO Max subscription on June 26.