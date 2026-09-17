Selena Gomez Really, Really Doesn’t Love Your Instagram Throwback Posts (And There’s A Good Reason)
Selena's smoky eye has gone viral recently.
Selena Gomez is among the ranks of former Disney stars who became household names, and she grew up before our eyes, starting with The Wizards of Waverly Place (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). While nowadays she's known for being an Emmy-nominated actress for her work on Only Murders in the Building, she's got a long history as a pop star. Folks have been sharing throwbacks of her from 2016 lately, and the "Calm Down" singer explained why she's not a fan of them.
Only Murders in the Building is currently on hiatus between seasons for those with a Hulu subscription, but that hasn't stopped Gomez from making headlines. During a conversation with People, she spoke about how her 2016 smoky eye has recently gone viral, responding with:
Honestly, I see her point. While Selena Gomez has established herself as a grown actor and pop star, some fans still reference her work from years earlier. Since the 2016 smoky-eye moment happened a decade ago, she doesn't want the public to expect her to look the same. I mean, who hasn't aged in ten years?
Most of us don't look the same after a decade, and the "Love You Like A Love Song" singer has had a number of health issues that also may have impacted her appearance when compared to her younger self. Gomez had kidney surgery back in 2017 and has been open about her struggles with lupus in recent years. All things considered, who can blame her for not wanting to be compared to her younger self?
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that her appearance has come up via the internet. In 2024, Gomez clapped back at folks claiming she got plastic surgery on her face. That same year, Selena also spoke publicly about her fluctuating weight, and the unrealistic expectation that she should look the same as she did when she was 19. Given all of this context, it makes sense that the singer/actress going viral for her makeup a decade ago would be less than ideal.
Gomez has largely been keeping busy as an actress lately, reprising her role as Alex in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in addition to her starring role in Only Murders in the Building. She's also attached to a number of film projects outside of the 2026 movie release list, including a Linda Ronstadt biopic. Hopefully folks stop comparing her to her younger self soon.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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