Kaley Cuoco Recalls Sweet Moment On The Big Bang Theory Set That Served As A ‘Wonderful Escape’ Amid Her First Divorce

The Big Bang Theory served up a lot of laughs for its viewers during its twelve seasons and, sometimes, it did the same for its stars as they went through hard times in their lives. Kaley Cuoco recently recalled a moment when the CBS series served as a “wonderful escape” as she went through her divorce from Ryan Sweeting. And the sweet memory may make fans appreciate the show that much more.

Kaley Cuoco recalled the incident while speaking with author Jessica Radloff for her oral history book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. In the comprehensive book, which also features a story about Cuoco cutting off her hair , the Penny actress reflected (via People) on filming in front of Entertainment Tonight and how that scene helped her forget the fact that the news of her divorce was about to be announced to the masses:

I was in a scene in the comic book store, wearing a purple sweater, and sitting on the couch between Jim and Johnny, while Simon and Kunal were singing this ridiculous song in their little band. And I am hysterically laughing. Genuinely. And they used it. And that was the scene we were shooting when ET was watching us, and I remember sitting there, thinking, 'My divorce is about to be announced right now.'

It’s good to hear that in what might’ve been one of the more difficult days in Kaley Cuoco’s life, she was able to find some solace through laughing at her co-stars’ performances. It's hard to even fathom what kind of pressure the Emmy nominee was feeling at the time, and I can't think of a better way for her to have found comfort amidst the ordeal.

The Flight Attendant star continued on with her story about how the silly scene with Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar affected her. She also showed love to her other Big Bang Theory co-stars and mentioned how supportive they were during that period in her life:

Simon and Kunal had me laughing so hard that tears were coming down my face as they were performing this song, and I just got to sit there and watch them as Penny, but it was also me. And it just took me totally out of what was going on in my personal life. And everyone [in the cast] knew what was going on with me and they were very protective. I just remember the drama going on behind the scenes, but shooting that scene was a really wonderful escape.

Ryan Sweeting and Kaley Cuoco met in 2013 and, three months after they started dating, they announced their engagement. Twenty-one months after they tied the knot in December of 2013, they announced that they'd mutually filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause. The divorce announcement came after Cuoco made positive public statements about their marriage only days prior (via People ), which likely made the news a bit shocking to some.

Following her divorce from Karl Cook years later, Kaley Cuoco has moved on with actor Tom Pelphrey . Cuoco also recently announced she’s expecting her first child with Pelphrey, though that almost certainly won’t be in the Big Bang Theory book. The guide promises more stories that will pull the curtain back for readers and shed light on their stints on the hit CBS sitcom. It definitely sounds like a book for fans eager for interesting behind-the-scenes Big Bang facts facts about the show, of which there seem to be quite a few. I have to say, though, Cuoco's story regarding her divorce already sounds like one of the sweetest anecdotes.