Kandi Burruss Addresses Rumors That She’s Leaving Real Housewives Of Atlanta And Being Replaced On The Show

Kandi Burruss is currently the last standing OG of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Not only has she been on the show for 13 consecutive seasons, dishing shade with the best of them, but she also maintains a hectic schedule outside reality TV. For instance, the 45-year-old mother of three has been a recurring cast member on Showtime’s The Chi for the past few seasons. She runs a sex toy company and owns two restaurants in Georgia (which are now the focus of a new Bravo spinoff). So it’s no wonder fans are frequently wondering if Burruss is leaving RHOA. However, the latest wild rumors about her imminent exit and potentially getting replaced take the cake (or peach) – and the reality star is addressing them.

The speculation regarding her departure has been nearly constant, despite Kandi Burruss already being confirmed as part of the Season 14 cast. She’s joined by Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross. Obviously, Burruss is not going anywhere anytime soon, and she told as much to Entertainment Tonight when asked about the rumors. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum firmly stated:

I didn't understand. I don't know who makes these rumors up. I think somebody secretly wants to get rid of me or something. I'm like, 'Too late. I already filmed season 14.'

The Bravo star also spoke out about the whispers of her getting replaced by what would be an altogether new face for the show: Jeannie Mai. Lately, the 43-year-old wife of rapper Jeezy has been an Emmy-winning co-host on The Real. But with the daytime talk show’s reported cancellation after eight seasons on-air, there has been renewed gossip that Mai is branching into Bravo reality TV. Apparently, Kandi Burruss is cool with making room for the idea – so long as Mai isn’t seemingly taking her own room. Burruss said:

Now here's the thing, I'm cool with Jeannie. And I love her. So, please, I would love for her to come on. Like for the next [season].

Well, there you have it. It’s entirely possible that the hoopla over the restauranteur’s spot on Real Housewives of Atlanta is but lingering confusion over Season 14’s line-up. Last year, longtime alums Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams left the show to pursue other endeavors, specifically Williams’ Bravo spinoff and Bailey taking on Celebrity Big Brother.

In the wake of those fan-favorites’ departures, there was a lot of talk about replacements. NeNe Leakes was eyeing a potential return, which still might happen down the line. Kenya Moore was shockingly talking about wanting her former nemesis, Phaedra Parks, back. Everything was up in the air – a trend also being experienced by Real Housewives Of New York.

Luckily, Kandi Burruss is indeed leading the pack again in The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Season 14. The show is speculated to premiere sometime in May on Bravo, and based on what Drew Sidora has been hinting, it’s about to get “spicy.” Again.