Kanye West Says 2024 Is The Year Of 'No Pants' In Post With Bianca Censori, But The Internet Keeps Comparing The Post To Kim Kardashian

Based on the timeline of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship , the celebrity couple have been a married couple for about a year now. And the past 12 months have certainly been eventful for them. They’ve made headlines for various reasons, from the notable outfits Censori has sported in public to a lewd act they engaged in while traveling abroad. Considering his eccentric nature, it should be no surprise that West rang in 2024 with a post that declared this the year of “no pants.” That’s intriguing enough on its own, but fans seem more concerned with a photo he shared of Censori, which fans keep comparing to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The musician, who now formally goes by the moniker Ye, shared the message and image to his Instagram. His photo shows Bianca Censori sporting a fur bandeau top and more notably, a very small pair of underwear to cover her private area. Censori completed the look with a black stocking cap, knee-high fishnet tights and pointed-toe shoes. You can take a look at the ensemble for yourself down below:

One could say that that’s definitely a provocative way to kick off a brand-new year. Interestingly enough, this really isn’t even the most striking look that the Yeezy architectural designer has ever worn. That may be the reason why most of the users sharing their thoughts in the comment section are more concerned with Mrs. West’s resemblance to Kim Kardashian. Check out some of the replies that have been listed below:

She straight up just looks like Kim 😂 - uncletics

I swear i thought that was Kim. - muradc3_

Is that Kim? wWhat is she doing? - long_lass

‘Not over your ex wife? Got someone who looks exactly like her’ 🤷🏼‍♀️ - chloejayy92

He cloned Kim, bro. - ulovv.liyahh

When you tell AI to make a pic of Kim Kardashian - cesarmireles18

It’s hard to deny just how much the Australian model does resemble the mother of Ye’s four kids in this particular snapshot. To be quite honest, the similarities are quite uncanny, especially if you’re looking at the photo from a distance. Even if you zoom in a bit, one still might get the impression that they’re looking at Kim Kardashian. There doesn’t seem to be any kind of photoshop wizardry at play here, at least, from what I can tell. Also, the “Jesus Walks” rapper isn’t exactly known for altering pics, so chances are this is all natural.

This isn’t the first time people have compared one of Kanye West’s significant others to Kim Kardashian in the wake of their divorce, which was settled in November 2022. Chaney Jones, who West dated in 2022, was also compared to the business mogul, from a physical standpoint. Jones responded to claims that she was a Kardashian look-alike , saying that she couldn’t really see the resemblance between them.

Aside from that though, this latest post from the Grammy winner – based on the comments – is seemingly just fueling the continued speculation about Bianca Censori’s autonomy. Some have wondered just how much control she has over her fashion choices, considering she’s rocked body tape and a condom-like outfit . A collaborator of Ye’s eventually shot down the notion that the hip hop veteran chooses all of his wife’s clothes and alleged that Censori has a say in what goes on her body.