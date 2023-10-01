Rumors Have Swirled Kanye West Is Choosing All His New Wife's Outfits. The Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s relationship has garnered a considerable amount of public interest. Since the pair (unofficially) married earlier this year, they’ve made headlines for one reason or another. Something that’s consistently kept them in the tabloids is Censori’s distinct – and somewhat racy – sense of style. While her outfits have been lauded in some circles, rumors have swirled regarding whether she’s had the ability to pick the clothes herself. Now, a designer has set the record straight on whether Ye is the one choosing her outfits, and the truth is a bit stranger than fiction.

It’s no secret Kanye West is very particular when it comes to the clothes he (and those in his orbit) wear. That’s why he’s enlisted some top talent from the fashion world to ensure that his duds are always exactly what he wants them to be. One such person he recruited is London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi. Having worked with the rapper since 2020, she’s seemingly in sync with what he likes. She’s also aware of the speculation surrounding Bianca Censori and, when asked, she shot down rumors that Censori has no say in what goes on her body:

She [Bianca] has a lot of say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye’s brain. They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It’s stuff that’s attainable — tights.

This assertion Mowalola Ogunlesi shared with Page Six appears to go hand in hand with a report about Bianca Censori influencing Ye’s work . So if this comment is to be believed, Censori has been game to rock nothing but body tape as well as an outfit that was compared to a condom . (To each their own, I suppose.) Those details aren’t the strangest elements of this situation, however. Ogunlesi went on to reveal the Grammy winner has a “whole atelier in Italy.” So in other words, he’s got in-house designers waiting to provide whatever he and his partner when needed. And per a second source, it doesn’t take long for the team to produce a product:

They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day.

Well, it’s certainly not often you hear someone has an on-location team they can call on. That’s honestly wild-sounding even for a major star. Of course, Kanye West isn’t exactly your run-of-the-mill celebrity, so this piece of information makes sense in this context. It would also explain how he and his Mrs. have had so many unique outfits on hand.

In all honesty, it’s fair to wonder whether the “Jesus Walks” performer would take change over what his partner wears. His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, once recalled how he cleaned out her closet shortly after they began dating years ago. She admitted that she began to cry because among the items her former beau wanted thrown out were the “amazing shoes” she’d accumulated. Another one of Ye’s exes, Julia Fox, also spoke about packing up her life to be with him. Fox didn’t seem to have as much of a problem with that, though, as she’s an eccentric dresser herself and even shouted out Bianca Censori for her recent fashion choices.

Odds are there will be other instances in which Kanye West and Bianca Censori are spotted wearing quirky and revealing duds, courtesy of their in-house team. The stories surrounding these two just seem to get stranger as time goes on. If anything though, they appear to be enjoying the life they live and the clothes they wear.