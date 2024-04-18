Kanye West Is Now A Suspect In A Battery Case, And Bianca Censori Is Involved

Musician Kanye West has a penchant for constantly making headlines, both for his professional career and personal life. Most recently, the chatter has been about Kanye's relationship with Bianca Censori, as well as the wild fashion choices she's worn in public. And now there's a legal shakeup involved, as Kanye is a suspect in a battery case related to Censori. Let's break it all down.

This new information comes to us from TMZ, which reports that police are investigating Kanye after he reportedly punched a man earlier this week. This didn't come out of nowhere, as the person he struck reportedly had tried to grab Censori without her consent. He hasn't been charged with any crimes, but the police are investigating what happened by speaking to witnesses as well as Ye himself.

After this news broke, a rep for Kanye West issued a statement to TMZ. It offers his side of the story, and reads:

The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.

There you have it. Clearly this is a high stakes situation, given Kanye's celebrity and past legal shakeups. We'll just have to see how the investigation takes it course, and if any actual charges are filed for the "Monster" rapper.

This is just the latest example of Kanye making headlines related to his relationship with Bianca Censori, although it's certainly a new set of circumstances. They've been in the news related to Censori's bold fashion outfits, including her recent trend of wearing tights as pants or going shoeless at Disney.

The pair have also gotten into some legal trouble abroad, being banned from using Italian water taxis after engaging in lewd acts. But the battery investigation might be a more dire situation if Kanye West ends up being at fault for the physical shakeup. Although if his rep's comments are to be believed, he may have had cause for allegedly punching the man who grabbed his wife.

Overall, it seems that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are in it for the long haul, including any hard times that may come for the high profile pair. Censori's ex isn't surprised she ended up with Kanye, so they're seemingly a great match. But we'll have to see if Kanye ends up in hot water over that alleged battery, and what other wild antics the couple might be up to in the future. Smart money says we'll be getting more bold fashion swings from Ye's wife, even if Kanye's kids aren't too fond of how revealing her looks have been as of late.

CinemaBlend will continue monitoring this ongoing legal situation.