After Months Of Speculation, It Turns Out Kanye West And Bianca Censori Are Legally Married

Kanye West officially is a married man (again)! For months, it’s been speculated that the rapper and Australian architectural designer Bianca Censori became husband and wife shortly after West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce and custody agreements in November of last year. Well, now their official marriage documents have been tracked down, and it turns out, the couple has been in a confidential marriage for some time.

Per the official document obtained by Daily Mail , Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in secret back on December 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. They obtained a confidential marriage license just one month following West and Kardashian officially cutting ties legally.

The couple reportedly decided to keep things under the radar regarding their marriage. This was because of the nature of West being a “megastar for two decades and counting” and his last marriage being to “someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera” per an unnamed source who is reportedly a close friend of the couple. The source also described West and Censori as having a “totally different vibe,” and said they like to remain private along with being “private, very affectionate and totally devoted” to one another.

Censori and West had ties dating back to November 2020 when the architectural designer joined the Yeezy brand. Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne, Australia, has been completely off social media (publically at least) since the pair became connected romantically. Rumors have swirled recently that West chooses all of his new wife’s outfits , but reportedly he has in-house designers waiting to provide both of their attires at any given time .

News of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship was first reported back in January 2023, when photos of the rapper and his partner, who had yet to be identified at the time, were obtained. With that came reports that they were already married. The couple remained so secretive that allegedly Kim Kardashian didn’t even know about the surprise wedding at the time.

Kanye West’s second marriage comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from him back in 2021. Kardashian was declared legally single in March 2022 before the couple finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022. Given the timeline now revealed per the official marriage documents, West tied the knot exactly three weeks after finalizing things with his first wife and nearly two years after the couple reportedly split for good.