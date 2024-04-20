More Details About Kanye’s Battery Case Break — And Ye Apparently Hit The Wrong Twin

Throughout the past few years, Kanye West (or Ye) has found himself embroiled in several legal matters. Some have been related to thoughts that he’s shared, while others have revolved around the alleged actions of the 46-year-old music superstar. This past week, West was involved in another situation and, as a result, he’s now a suspect in a battery case. Reports indicated that he allegedly punched a man after he “physically assaulted” the fashion mogul’s 29-year-old wife, Bianca Censori, who he legally wed over a year ago. Now, there’s been an update, which includes an allegation that West punched the wrong person – or more specifically, twin.

Said run-in reportedly occurred on the morning of Wednesday, April 17 at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont. A rep for the rapper subsequently released a statement, alleging that the supposed “assailant” didn’t just “collide” into Bianca Censori but also “put his hands under her dress, directly on her body.” It’s then said that “he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.” The statement concluded with the declaration that Censori had been “battered and sexually assaulted.”

But sources for TMZ , which was one of the outlets to receive that initial statement, have now offered up a different account of the events. They claim that the man didn’t harm Mrs. West in the manner described by the Yeezy rep. It’s said that the person bumped into the rapper’s wife by accident while in the apparently busy location and then moved along accordingly. From there, the person sat down to meet with some friends. It was at this point that Ye purportedly confronted and hit him twice. Insiders say that shortly after, the “Jesus Walks” rapper left the location, before police arrived at the scene. And, as mentioned, it would appear that the guy is a twin and wasn’t the person that allegedly bumped into Ye’s spouse.

As for these siblings, they’ve been identified as Mark and Jonnie Houston, two well-known restaurateurs in the Los Angeles area. It’s currently unclear just which twin bumped into Bianca Censori and which one was reportedly hit by Kanye West. At present, neither of the Houston brothers have provided any comment on the matter.

More on Kanye West (Image credit: Gallet/WWD via Getty Images) Why Bianca Censori's Ex Isn't Too Surprised She Ended Up With Kanye West

This isn’t the first time that the Grammy winner has been involved in a battery case. Back in 2022, Ye got physical with a fan during an argument that was sparked after said personal asked the star for an autograph. Those who were at the club at that time said that the music mogul got out of his car and punched the person, knocking him to the ground. After that, the “Dark Fantasy” performer reportedly drove away.

Another situation took place in early 2023, which saw Kanye West being investigated for battery after an exchange with someone possessing a camera. That encounter reportedly ended with West throwing the person’s phone and driving off in an SUV with Bianca Censori. In the aftermath, authorities sought to question Ye and, all the while, paparazzi even questioned Kim Kardashian – his ex-wife and mother of his four kids – about the situation. Kardashian ultimately shut down queries about her former husband’s exploits.

In regard to this latest situation, it's still under infestation by local authorities and, when that’s completed, it’ll be sent in to the city attorney for review. Kanye West – who’s also facing a lawsuit regarding supposed “cage” comments linked to his Donda school – has yet to release a statement responding to these newly dropped details.