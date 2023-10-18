When Kanye West Tried To Get Julia Fox To Sign An NDA About Him. She Sent Him A Blunt Text Back

Celebrity memoirs seem to be all the rage right now, and Julia Fox is one of the many who has recently published one. The Uncut Gems star’s book, Down the Drain, covers a considerable amount of ground, but there’s one particular aspect of her life that the public seems most curious about. I’m, of course, referencing her brief relationship with rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West. While Fox previously revealed that West wouldn’t be mentioned much , the nuggets of information she did include are interesting, to say the least. One claim she makes is that he tried to get her to sign an NDA, and the actress apparently responded with a blunt text.

Based on the comments the 33-year-old star has made while promoting her book, this project was a long time coming for her. That includes her 2022 fling with the “Praise God” performer. The Guardian obtained a number of excerpts from the memoir and detailed a few moments involving the polarizing music star. One portion of material pulled from the text detailed the apparent frustration Julia Fox was starting to feel while in the relationship. It seems Fox was particularly upset about the indirect influence Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was having on the romance. According to the actress, she was simply “a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife.” And Fox considered that “a really shitty position to be in.”

It sounds like the situation started turning around for the better, on her part, though. Her personal responsibilities to her now-2-year-old son, Valentino, apparently helped pull her out of Ye’s orbit. She also recalled that some time later, one of her estranged boyfriend’s assistants delivered a non-disclosure agreement to her. Then the rapper himself allegedly reached out with a text that read, “I can’t be friends with you if you don’t sign it.” The No Sudden Move alum said she responded to that declaration with the following message:

I’ll live.

That’s a direct answer and, while Julia Fox doesn’t confirm it, you can’t help but get the impression that it was the nail in the coffin for the relationship. This wasn’t the only intriguing interaction she recalled having with Kanye West, either. Through the book, Fox also recalled him offering to get her a “boob job” (while they were playing Uno). The star’s past interviews have suggested she has mixed feelings about West these days. Still, as she went on to explain, she attempted to provide a balanced account while discussing him and other aspects of her life in the book:

I tried to be as fair as I could and as truthful as I could. It was a purge, I would say.

Ye and Julia Fox were first romantically linked in January 2022, after the rapper was seen on a date with Adam Sandler’s former co-star in Miami. The pair went official that same month and, at the time, Fox got candid about “packing up” her old life to be with the Grammy winner. Breakup rumors began to swirl around them by February, at which point Fox deleted photos of him from her Instagram. By March, the two had officially broken up. After the fact, Fox explained that the situation wasn’t “sustainable,” as she wasn’t able to fit a “really big personality” into her “jam-packed life.”

The Yeezy founder is now married to Bianca Censori , while the PVT chat star is focused on her acting and podcasting career. As she sets her sights on the future, the actress might still be compelled to share more about her time with Ye. After all, she didn’t end up signing that NDA.

Julia Fox’s Down the Drain is now available to purchase wherever books are sold.