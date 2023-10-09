Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Says He Offered To Get Her A ‘Boob Job,’ And The Moment He Apparently Brought It Up Couldn’t Be More Random

Kanye West may now be married to Bianca Censori but, before they tied the knot, the rapper was romantically involved with a number of notable celebrities. Kim Kardashian is probably the first one who comes to mind, but you might remember he was also engaged in a short-lived relationship with actor Julia Fox . The Uncut Gems alum hasn’t shied away from discussing her romance with the polarizing music and fashion mogul. She most recently shared some thoughts about him in her memoir, which includes the assertion that West allegedly spoke to her about getting a “boob job.” And apparently, the moment in which it came up couldn’t be any more random.

Down the Drain is the topic of the 33-year-old starlet’s new book, and it chronicles both her professional and personal exploits. Those who’ve been following her love life are probably most eager to hear what she has to say about the “Jesus Walks” performer. While she previously confirmed Ye wouldn’t be mentioned much , the excerpts from the text that have been released are intriguing. The Guardian got its hands on a few portions of the memoir, including her mention of Kanye West ’s breast augmentation offer. That’s striking enough on its own, but it’s the supposed backdrop that has me scratching my head:

We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary. … [He says,] I’ll get you a boob job if you want.

I’m not sure about all of you but, in my experience, people typically discuss other kinds of topics when indulging in games like Uno. One can’t help but wonder why the Grammy winner supposedly proposed such an operation. Of course, we don’t have the full context, so maybe something was said in the lead-up to that assertion that we’re missing. As it stands though, that’s an odd subject to bring up during such an occasion.

To be completely honest, Julia Fox and Kanye West’s relationship didn’t seem to be all that typical, in general. The two became official in early 2022 and, shortly after, Fox essentially packed up the life she knew to be with the multihyphenate. Amid the romance, Fox didn’t mince words about her choice to be with the actor and shot down rumors that she was only with him for fame . The pair ultimately broke up a month later, and the No Sudden Move alum would later state that the breakup was partially due to her relationship with West not being “sustainable.”

The star has shared more thoughts on the fling in recent months – some of which haven’t been all that positive. For instance, she claims being with Ye negatively impacted her acting career . She asserts that since the breakup, she’s had less opportunities come her way. While discussing her book with The Los Angeles Times , she also claimed the songwriter “weaponized” her amid his conflicts with ex wife Kim Kardashian.

It’s easy to get the impression that while it was brief, the time Julia Fox and Kanye West spent together was eventful, if not occasionally peculiar. For her part, Fox may never forget her exploits with the entertainer, including their Uno games and that alleged offer to get her a boob job.