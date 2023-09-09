How Much Kanye West’s Relationship With Julia Fox Is Discussed In Her Memoir

Kanye West has been with an interesting assortment of women during the course of his career, including fan-favorite rapper Amber Rose to entertainment titan Kim Kardashian. You could certainly make the argument, though, that actress and social media influencer Julia Fox is one of the most eclectic. While her time with West was brief, it was truly memorable from the outside looking in. These days, Fox has her hands full with a number of endeavors, including a memoir. She’s set to tackle a number of topics in the book, including her short-lived romance with the rapper. But just how much will it be featured in the text?

Julia Fox is already promoting Down the Drain, which is set to hit bookshelves later this year. The media personality, who’s never hesitated to speak her mind on any given topic, seems more than eager to share her story. She spoke to E! News and explained that she’s “not afraid to be vulnerable.” Of course, that mantra also rings true when it comes to her infamous relationship with Ye. Based on the tease she shared with the outlet though, don’t expect her new book to dwell on the subject too much:

It's like six pages. I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past.

This makes sense for a few reasons, to be honest. As mentioned, the relationship didn’t last that long, so it’s understandable that it wouldn’t take up a substantial portion of the book. On another note, those who follow the “Stronger” performer know that he doesn’t mind engaging in feuds. Pete Davidson – who dated Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, found himself in a “civil war” with the rapper . It would seem that the Uncut Gems actress merely wants to avoid a similar situation.

Julia Fox and Kanye West were first linked when the music mogul was spotted on a date with Adam Sandler’s former co-star in January 2022. That same month, Fox opened up about “packing up” her old life to be with West . Fox claimed early on that she really cared for the musician, shooting down claims that she was only with Ye for fame . Around that same time, West was also seemingly trying to woo back ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Fox was apparently unbothered by that . The couple broke up by February, and Fox later asserted that the relationship wasn’t “sustainable” because of her already “jam-packed life.”

The starlet has more recently been focused on her fashion and art endeavors and remains busy on social media. She also co-hosts the Forbidden Fruits Podcast with Niki Takesh. Much of her energy seems to be going into her upcoming book more recently. Later in her interview with E!, she expressed her joy over the memoir’s release:

I'm so excited for the book. I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it. And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things.

At only 33 years old, the No Sudden Move alum has definitely lived an eventful life, and it sounds like she’s ready to regale her fans with some intimate stories. The Kanye West-related material may only make up about six pages, but expect a lot of people to pore over that information regardless.

Julia Fox’s Down the Drain will be available to purchase on October 10.