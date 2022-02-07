Julia Fox Speaks Out After Sparking Kanye West Break-Up Rumors By Deleting Their Instagram Pics

Things have been getting ugly between Kanye West and his estranged wife, KIm Kardashian, as the former power couple continues to fight about co-parenting their four children But has that started to affect Ye’s new relationship with Julia Fox? The actress sparked breakup speculation when she deleted Instagram photos of her and the rapper, but she has since spoken out, telling fans to “relax.”

Julia Fox’s relationship with Kanye West has attracted a lot of attention, and for a number of reasons, including people accusing her of being with Ye for fame. They were first spotted together in January, right as West had been very vocal about trying to reunite with Kim Kardashian and keep their family together. So when the rapper went public with Fox, fans were shocked that the couple did so in such a steamy way — with an intimate dinner date photo shoot published by Interview magazine.

Over the weekend, the Uncut Gems star cleansed her Instagram — and unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts — as the situation between her boyfriend and his ex seemed to be ramping up. The actress addressed the social media scrub on her Instagram Stories:

Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments. And everyone was like, 'Oh my god. You clearly only posted photos where you looked good.'

Okay, first of all, why would Julia Fox post photos on social media where she didn’t look good? That’s not a valid criticism. While she didn’t make any clarifications regarding her and the fashion mogul's relationship, she did follow up the video with photos from what appeared to be her birthday dinner with Ye and a group of friends. Fox turned 32 on February 2. Check out her birthday post below, in which she gave West a special shout-out:

It appears all is still well between her Kanye West, even as tensions continue to rise between him and soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West spoke out on social media with a list of accusations against his ex, claiming he was not invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party and was escorted by security while playing with his son. He even accused Kardashian of making him take a drug test, and not allowing him to take his children to a basketball game in Chicago.

Page Six and other media sources also reported that in another post, the rapper said Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her. Ye has since deleted all of his Instagram posts from the past week.

This was just the latest in the always-dramatic world of Ye, as he also recently purchased the house across the street from the SKIMS founder — which the famous family definitely had thoughts about. This all comes just ahead of the release of his Netflix docuseries jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which he recently (and publicly) demanded to have the final edit on.

Suffice it to say, Julia Fox met Kanye West at a very strange time in his life, and I wish her the best and hope she's ready, because that public scrutiny likely isn’t going anywhere.