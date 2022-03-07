Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Gets Real About Why Their Relationship Wasn’t ‘Sustainable’

The last few months have been very eventful for Julia Fox, to say the least. Earlier this year, the Uncut Gems actress began dating Kanye West and quickly became one half of one of the most high-profile pairs in Hollywood. The two ultimately split around Valentine’s Day , though, during which West began sending messages to his ex, Kim Kardashian again. Since the breakup, Fox has reflected on the short-lived relationship through some honest thoughts. Now, in her most recent comments, she's explained why it ultimately wasn’t “sustainable.”

It goes without saying that Kanye West is one of the most “distinct” personalities in the entertainment industry. He has a number of eccentricities, one of which is to clear out and fill the closets of his respective partners. Fox didn’t seem to mind “packing up” her old life to be with the musician. However, as she recently explained, she found it somewhat difficult to have the “really big personality” be a part of her already-busy schedule:

I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month.

Some may be tempted to think that the star was being slightly over dramatic during her interview with The New York Times . But those who followed the relationship timeline know that things went from zero to one hundred for her pretty quickly. After the two were first seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, they were later spotted on other various outings. It simply seemed like the two were always on the move, so it’s honestly not too surprising that the starlet lost weight amid the eventful courtship.

Aside from her actual partner, Julia Fox also had to contend with commentators. Many claimed she was only dating the rapper to achieve greater fame . She eventually clapped back at the assumptions, saying that she didn’t care. Fox also declared that she’d “dated billionaires [her] entire life” and that at the end of the day, she was focused on “making [her] art.”

The person she seemingly didn’t have to worry about hearing from was Kanye West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was reportedly fine with the relationship and Julia Fox’s Kardashian fandom. In turn, the actress also didn’t get jealous whenever Ye expressed his desire to get his ex back.