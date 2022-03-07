Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Gets Real About Why Their Relationship Wasn’t ‘Sustainable’
By Erik Swann published
Julia Fox reflects on why things didn't work out.
The last few months have been very eventful for Julia Fox, to say the least. Earlier this year, the Uncut Gems actress began dating Kanye West and quickly became one half of one of the most high-profile pairs in Hollywood. The two ultimately split around Valentine’s Day, though, during which West began sending messages to his ex, Kim Kardashian again. Since the breakup, Fox has reflected on the short-lived relationship through some honest thoughts. Now, in her most recent comments, she's explained why it ultimately wasn’t “sustainable.”
It goes without saying that Kanye West is one of the most “distinct” personalities in the entertainment industry. He has a number of eccentricities, one of which is to clear out and fill the closets of his respective partners. Fox didn’t seem to mind “packing up” her old life to be with the musician. However, as she recently explained, she found it somewhat difficult to have the “really big personality” be a part of her already-busy schedule:
Some may be tempted to think that the star was being slightly over dramatic during her interview with The New York Times. But those who followed the relationship timeline know that things went from zero to one hundred for her pretty quickly. After the two were first seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, they were later spotted on other various outings. It simply seemed like the two were always on the move, so it’s honestly not too surprising that the starlet lost weight amid the eventful courtship.
Aside from her actual partner, Julia Fox also had to contend with commentators. Many claimed she was only dating the rapper to achieve greater fame. She eventually clapped back at the assumptions, saying that she didn’t care. Fox also declared that she’d “dated billionaires [her] entire life” and that at the end of the day, she was focused on “making [her] art.”
The person she seemingly didn’t have to worry about hearing from was Kanye West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was reportedly fine with the relationship and Julia Fox’s Kardashian fandom. In turn, the actress also didn’t get jealous whenever Ye expressed his desire to get his ex back.
Despite everything that’s occurred in the past few months, Julia Fox doesn’t regret the whirlwind romance. She actually said, in a separate interview, that it was “the best thing that could have happened to [her]. She views it as “a reset button” of sorts that has “brought a spark back” into her life. Still, Fox also made it clear that she’s going to wait a while before jumping into another relationship. It’s likely she wants to take her time and ensure that her next romance is one that’s built to last.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.