The Kanye-Related Rules Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Enforcing In Her House
How is she handling the latest controversies?
Kanye West has been making headlines for more disturbing behavior over the past few months, with the rapper selling antisemitic merchandise, wearing KKK-like attire, comparing himself to P. Diddy and making some big claims about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their children. As the mom of four figures out how to navigate the situation, she’s doing so while enforcing some strong rules in her household that involve Ye.
The Kardashians Season 6 (currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule) features several mentions and even a cameo from Kanye West, but in the months since it filmed, it seems the co-parenting relationship between him and Kim Kardashian has gone downhill. While members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are allegedly concerned by his recent actions, Kim reportedly forbids them from showing that in front of the kids. A source tells InTouch:
We saw on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) that Kim Kardashian had allowed her children to travel with their father to China, with their oldest North West performing with him. Ye even appeared on the show to support North when she sang a Lion King song at the Hollywood Bowl.
However, more recently Kanye West has allegedly threatened to “unleash hell” on his ex-wife and her family over a dispute involving North’s voice and for calling an emergency custody hearing after learning that Andrew and Tristan Tate — who had faced sex crime charges overseas — would be visiting her ex while North was present. The rapper also recently said in an interview that he never wanted to have children with Kim Kardashian.
This all seems like it could be really hurtful to North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5), and the insider alleges that their mother is doing her best to not make things worse at home. As for another rule in the household, a person said:
Kim Kardashian has seemed to be consistent in her efforts to co-parent with Kanye West since their breakup in 2021. Even when the rapper was declaring civil war on Kim’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the exes were still attending their kids sporting events. The reality star-turned-actress also shared videos of her kids singing along to Ye’s music, even as she distanced herself from him during past controversies.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2012, marrying two years later. The latter filed for divorce after seven years, and following a contentious battle, they finalized their split in 2022.
It’s tough to think about how all the recent drama with the Donda rapper might be affecting his four children and, hopefully, Kim Kardashian’s alleged rules are sheltering them from some of it.
You can keep up with Kim and the rest of her family on The Kardashians Season 6 finale, which drops on Hulu this Thursday, April 10.
