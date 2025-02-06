What Is The ‘Dress Code’ At The Grammys Anyway? One Producer Weighed In After The Ye And Bianca Censori Brouhaha

While the world is expecting a fair share of awards season drama, that expectation doesn’t even begin to cover the recent shock delivered by Kanye West and Bianca Censori during the 2025 Grammy Awards . The couple made headlines thanks to Censori sporting a basically nude outfit on the red carpet, and that action has seen no legal ramifications against West or his wife.

Of course part of the reason why is a little more understandable now, thanks to Grammys producer Raj Kapoor providing commentary on the official “dress code” for this celebration of recording artists. Speaking with People , Kapoor mentioned “artistic black-tie” as the law of the land for guests of the show to abide by. However, he did muddy those waters a little bit when adding this additional caveat:

Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer.

Further questions as to whether the couple’s actions violated standards and practices set by both CBS and the FCC are being asked, on top of the concerns involving California law. There’s no clear sign on how or if proceedings will continue on either of those fronts, as TMZ noted the potential technicality of West and his wife not intending to actually attend the ceremony.

The supposed intent of this so-called publicity stunt seems to be a bit more defined in the aftermath. Just recently, Kanye West promoted Bianca Censori's bodysuit as being for sale through his Yeezy Women brand. Even on the Grammy red carpet, it appeared that West “commanded” Censori to “make a scene” as it would "make so much sense" in the moment, as Ye's wife seemingly modeled her look after the cover of his recent album, "Vultures 1."

Of course, there just might be good old-fashioned spite at work, as seen when TMZ caught up with the “Carnival” rapper after the show. Kanye West's preferred subject was readily apparent, as he prompted photographers to ask him how he and the Australian model "beat the Grammys." His answer?

We beat the Grammys.

Kanye West, and by association his wife, are provocateurs in the world of modern pop culture. And believe it or not, their efforts have even inspired reactions from West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian . Who can forget West and Censori’s infamous Italian water taxi ban from a couple of years back? However, now that network and federal guidelines have been invoked, the Grammy’s dress code could receive greater attention.

Overall, we’ll see how this situation develops and keep you posted on how this event impacts the couple and the Grammys.