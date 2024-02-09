Kate McKinnon Reunites With Pete Davidson And Eats Mayonnaise In Wild Super Bowl Commercial

Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson have a lot in common: they're two of the biggest stars to come out of Saturday Night Live in years and they memorably portrayed characters from the Barbie movie (well, kind of, McKinnon was actually in it and Davidson played a Ken of sorts in that "I'm Just Ken" SNL parody). Now, they're both getting those big Super Bowl commercial bucks this year, popping up together in, of all things, a Mayo ad.

In the kooky clip for Hellmann's Mayonnaise — which will air during the Super Bowl LVIII battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, per the 2024 TV schedule — Kate McKinnon realizes that her cat can talk, or at the very least say "mayo" instead of the usual "meow." The surprising skill rockets the pet to fame, including photoshoots, daytime TV spots and a rousing TED Talk-esque lecture.

The so-called "Mayo Cat" becomes so notable, in fact, that she does what all the other mega-famous single ladies do: she gets charmed by Pete Davidson. Alas, the relationship isn't a long-term one, but McKinnon praises her furry friend for lasting "longer than most":

When Davidson was recently asked by ET whether he was bothered by the silly scenario and its poking fun at his very public breakups, the comedian said:

It was hilarious. Hey, it's Kate. She'll always get a free pass...I love Kate! We have a lot of fun together, so getting the chance to work with her again was awesome.

McKinnon and Davidson overlapped for several years during their respective Saturday Night Live tenures, with the former joining the iconic sketch-comedy show as a featured player in 2012 before moving into the main cast from 2013 to 2022, and the latter starring for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022. Both SNL veterans made their return to Studio 8H as Season 49 hosts.

Though the Bupkis star has had his fair share of high-profile Hollywood relationships— from his time with reality superstar Kim Kardashian to pop belter Ariana Grande to his current main squeeze, Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline — he revealed to ET that he's actually a "very private person":

I'm actually a very private person and am usually at home watching movies on VHS.

That alleged private side certainly hasn't stopped the comic from commenting publicly on his past relationships, whether he's confirming his engagement on The Tonight Show or discussing his break-ups on "Weekend Update."

And speaking of high-profile romances, Super Bowl Sunday will no doubt serve as the setting to another one of Hollywood's most talked-about couplings: that between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift, both of whom actually made a surprise appearance during Davidson's SNL hosting gig back in October.

It's unclear whether T-Swift will be in a luxury box cheering on her sporty boyfriend as he competes in football's biggest game, or whether their relationship will withstand the kind of scrutiny that Davidson knows all too well. But if Tay and Trav don't end up making it, don't fret: she can always date Pete. Maybe they can teach one of her cats to say "mayo"?