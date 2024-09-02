Katie Holmes And Mary-Margaret Humes Pay Tribute To Dawson’s Creek And Stargate SG-1's Obi Ndefo After His Death At 51
Rest in peace.
News broke this week that Stargate SG-1 and Dawson’s Creek’s Obi Ndefo had died at age 51. It was his sister who first shared the news, sharing in a message that her beloved “younger” brother had passed away years after a 2019 car accident had left him without both of his legs.
Nkem Ndefo shared a picture of her brother on Facebook and wrote a message, though cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
My first recollection of Obi Ndefo was in Stargate SG-1 where he played Rak-nor, a member of the Free Jaffa Nation with connections to main character Teal’c. I first watched the series on DVD in the early aughts, but more recently the actor had come back onto my radar after I started binge-watching Dawson’s Creek.
For Holmes, though, the connections were not loose. Ndefo was an integral part of her growing up experience. He played a reasonably large role in the first season of the hit teen drama (after replacing George Gaffney, who starred in the Dawson's Creek pilot) when Holmes was still a teenager. He would have had scenes with her quite often as his character was dating Joey’s sister on the series, Bessie Potter. (The two were in an interracial relationship that was seen as taboo by some characters on the series at the time.)
Holmes took to her Stories to recall her time working with Obi Ndefo, then a young Yale graduate taking on his most prominent TV role at that time. (He’d later appear in six episodes of Stargate SG-1 and in several guest roles on shows like NCIS: LA, The West Wing and NYPD Blue). Holmes called her former co-star “wonderful,” also sharing a picture from the show on her Instagram account.
Other series lead Mary-Margaret Humes (who played Dawson's mom Gail) also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, calling him a part of her “TV family.” She also wrote:
A few years back, Ndefo had gotten into a car accident that led to the loss of both of his legs. The accident was a DUI hit and run outside of Erewhon Market in Los Angeles where he'd been shopping for groceries following a yoga class. A drunk driver hit him while he was standing beside his vehicle and a bystander stayed with him until paramedics arrived, according to an NBC report at the time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
He kept himself going with positive mantras at the time, telling news outlets, "I can do this. And I want to keep being a contributor to the world," and later said he held no anger over the incident. He founded the Arts Alliance for Humanity in the Los Angeles area and worked for many years in the Los Angeles community, including his acting stints.
Our thoughts go out to his friends, his family and his TV family at this time.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.