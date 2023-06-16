Keke Palmer Enthusiastically Explained On TikTok Why Taylor Swift's 'Pen Is Lethal, Honey,' And I Couldn't Agree More

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has been a major player in the music industry for the past 15 years, but right now in particular, the singer has reached a new peak of fame as she continues her record-breaking Eras Tour across the United States. Amidst a long list of celebrities seeing Taylor Swift live as of late, truly showing that anyone can be a Swiftie, Keke Palmer is the latest big name to speak now about her love and respect for the artist.

During the Nope actress’ latest Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the topic of the week was growing up with Disney Channel. During the conversation, Palmer brought up Ms. Taylor Swift for never stopping “growing with her audience” over the years. In her words:

Taylor Swift, she has done it, baby. She did it. When everybody counted her out, I mean whether you listen to her music or not mama is a skilled writer. Her pen is lethal. Let's understand that. Her pen is lethal, honey.

Keke Palmer is absolutely spitting facts, and I’m happy she said it. Even if you don’t necessarily subscribe to her music, no one can deny girlie is a poet of our generation. I mean, just look at "You kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath" from All Too Well’s 10-minute version, or "They told me all of my cages were mental, so I got wasted like all my potential" from This Is Me Trying. Swift knows how to write a song and write it well. Palmer continued:

Mama had me at 'Our song is the slamming screen doors.' She had me there. You know what I'm saying? And then I kind of got off her, I was kind of like 'Oh no, I don't listen to that, that was when I was a teenager. Just the other day, I'm hearing the ‘Anti-Hero’, and her talking about ‘if I was a man, then I'd be the man’. She's still growing and shutting shit down. So, she did it.

There definitely was a time there when Taylor Swift was not the most famous and most beloved pop star out there; especially before and during her Reputation era, the singer lost some steam with the masses. But wow, has she come back full force in recent years, between her quarantine records, folklore and evermore, re-released albums, Midnights being another huge hit for the artist when it dropped this past fall and more upcoming Taylor Swift music on the way. The singer is also set to direct her own movie . Check out Palmer talk about Swift on her podcast here:

I don’t know about you, but I love what Keke Palmer had to say about Taylor Swift because it’s just so well put. Palmer herself is a recording artist who has been putting out music since her early days as a child star for Nickelodeon and Disney Channel . Palmer also posted herself singing to Swift’s song “Karma” last month with these sentiments on Instagram :

Keke Palmer’s love for Taylor Swift is so relatable, what Swiftie doesn’t get hyped up by her music while in the car? She’s been there since the day one “Our Song” days and kept with the singer over the years, after some time falling off thanks to her amazing lyrics. Her and us all!