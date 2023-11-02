Kelly Clarkson Has Dropped 40 Lbs Since Her Divorce, But Is Now Dealing With Claims About Ozempic Use
The talk show host has debuted a slimmer look!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is back for a new season, and not only is the namesake host broadcasting from a new part of the country, she debuted a new look when Season 5 premiered in October. Kelly Clarkson has apparently lost about 40 pounds since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and her fans seemed to be shocked by her transformation since her big move to the East Coast. In fact, the weight loss seemed to happen so quickly that many are wondering if she had some help from Ozempic, which has become a popular weight loss drug.
There’s no doubt Kelly Clarkson has experienced a lot of change over the past couple of years. After her divorce was finalized in March 2022, she made the choice to move The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to New York. Production of Season 4 was forced to shut down early due to the WGA writer’s strike, and when she returned last month for a new season in a new city, she also showed off a new slimmer figure, leading fans to believe she may be using Ozempic, a source told Life&Style:
It’s great to hear that Kelly Clarkson is feeling good amid all the change she’s been through. The former coach of The Voice allegedly gained weight during her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, as she tends to be an emotional eater, according to the source (who isn’t?). However, she’s apparently turned to a healthier lifestyle and cardio, not using the assistance of weight loss drugs.
Her weight has fluctuated over the years, and Kelly Clarkson has been open about being “miserable” and in a “very dark” place when she was at her thinnest. It’s been a long battle for her, going from one of American Idol’s most famous contestants to where she is today, exuding self-confidence as the host of her own Emmy Award-winning talk show. But that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been tough, and she’s also spoken candidly about what weight gain means in Hollywood and how she’s had to fight her own negative self-talk.
Following her divorce Kelly Clarkson has made a number of changes in her life, and not just through diet and exercise. Getting out of Los Angeles was a big move she felt she had to make. She also dropped Blackstock as her legal last name, changing her name to Kelly Brianne, and released her first non-Christmas album since 2017 with the breakup album Chemistry. She also stepped away from The Voice after nine seasons, saying she felt like she couldn’t smile anymore.
Whatever methods she’s used to get to a better place — physically and mentally — it’s good to see it. Check your local listings to see when The Kelly Clarkson Show plays in your area, and take a peek at our 2023 TV schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
