‘I Have To Apologize To That Cast And Crew’: Kelly Clarkson Humorously Explains Why Her Guest Spot On The Rookie Should’ve Gone Better

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to fame and famous people. She is a massive pop star who deals with fans consistently, plus she’s a talk show host, so she speaks with major A-list celebrities on a daily basis. However, she seemingly has her moments of being star-struck and nervous too, as she explained how her adoration for Nathan Fillion and nervousness over acting caused her guest spot on The Rookie to go worse than she would have liked.

In a fan Q&A for The Kelly Clarkson Show , the singer and host was asked about what other TV shows she wants to be on as well as how she “manifested” her walk-on role in The Rookie. Before answering the question about possibly acting again though, she apologized to the cast and crew of the ABC show, saying:

Oh my God, I was terrified. I have to apologize to that cast and crew, I was terrified. The Rookie, they invited me, and here’s the thing — I’m a huge, like, I’ve been a fan of Nathan Fillion since Castle. I already get nervous on sets, but then he made me more nervous than I have ever been on a set... I was an idiot on that set.

(Image credit: ABC)

It sounds like Kelly Clarkson has probably seen many of Nathan Fillion’s best movies and TV shows , and she’s specifically a big fan of Castle, which ran for eight seasons. I know that when I watch a show or listen to someone's music for nearly a decade, I form such a strong connection with their character, project and cast. So, if I were to meet them, I’d fumble my words and I’m sure I’d find myself very nervous and embarrassed. Therefore, I highly doubt the pop star actually embarrassed herself, she was simply having a normal fangirl reaction.

Also, it’s worth noting that Kelly Clarkson did swell on her episode of The Rookie. She appeared in the opening scene of Season 5, Episode 12 – “Death Notice” – as herself. The moment featured her standing in a hospital elevator holding balloons and flowers while a big chunk of the show’s cast loaded into the lift, including Fillion’s John Nolan.

Overall, it was a small moment and a sweet cameo, and I really don’t think she has anything to worry about, considering the cast of the drama has been on her show and The Kelly Clarkson Show posted this adorable BTS video about her cameo:

Behind The Scenes: Kelly Clarkson's Cameo On 'The Rookie' - YouTube Watch On

However, I do totally understand why she was so nervous that day. While the "Stronger" singer is no stranger to being on TV – seeing as she broke big as an American Idol contestant , served as a coach on The Voice for seasons and now hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show – acting is not something she does. Outside of a few cameos on shows like Reba and The Crazy Ones, she’s kept her acting work to voice-over and her own music videos. So, I understand why she was very nervous about being on The Rookie and doesn’t want to do much acting overall.

In the end, I totally get where the singer was coming from and why she was so nervous, this gig was out of her element and she was working with actors she’s a massive fan of. That’s nerve-wracking. However, she killed it, they all seemed to love it, and we all got a fun scene because of it, and for that, I thank Kelly Clarkson!

