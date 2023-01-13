Watch Kelly Clarkson Drop An F-Bomb On Her Talk Show And Joke About Losing Viewers Over It

Kelly Clarkson has to be one of the most likable personalities on television right now. As the host of her own daytime talk show and reclaiming her spot on The Voice for Blake Shelton’s final season , audiences can’t help but love her infectious laugh, adorable freak-outs and all-around relatability. ( She shops at Target , y’all, come on.) But for as much time as Kelly Clarkson spends in front of the camera, one thing we're really not accustomed to hearing is her self-proclaimed “potty mouth.”

During a conversation with actress Andie MacDowell on the January 11 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , the first American Idol champ let an F-bomb fly, expressing her appreciation for the versatile word, and then joked that her actions may have lost her some viewers. Watch the seemingly uncharacteristic display below:

This type of language is probably not what earned The Kelly Clarkson Show the coveted time slot that was previously occupied by Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey . However, a lot of us would be lying if we said our words didn’t get a bit colorful every one in a while, and it’s also more understandable in the context of Kelly Clarkson’s former career as a cocktail waitress. When Andie MacDowell expressed that the host’s brand was more “angelic and pure,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer insisted:

No, no, I am that, but I also was a cocktail waitress, and ‘darn it’ just doesn’t cover it. It doesn’t cover the ground. Yeah, my mom’s not excited about it, but it just, yeah, it’s still here. It just feels good to say ‘fuck’ sometimes, you know?

Of course the big F-bomb was bleeped out before being released to the public, but it looks like the live studio audience still got an earful. When it came to how the crew would handle the edit, Kelly Clarkson explained to her guest:

They edit that out or bleep it. I don’t know what they’re gonna do, I’ll probably lose viewers. But I’ll gain a whole new kind of audience! So it’s fine.

Leave it to Kelly Clarkson to find the silver lining! Hopefully nobody was actually offended by The Voice coach ’s word choice, especially to the point that they would choose to stop watching her show. When you consider everything she’s been through over the past couple of years — her tough divorce from Brandon Blackstock and taking legal action against stalkers and strangers showing up at her house — nobody should begrudge her a little coarse language.