After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice

Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old , following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock . As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock fought at length over the Montana property during their divorce proceedings. However, rather than being a source of bad memories, it seems the ranch was a place of solace for her and the kids after what she told NBC’s morning show Today was “a rough couple of years.” With Blackstock staying in Montana but moving into a new pricey bachelor pad , the children were able to spend time with both parents more easily over their summer break. Clarkson said:

The kids were with me, and with their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation. So we were both in Montana. So, it really, it felt kind of the first time I think my kids felt a little more centered as well, so it was nice.

I can imagine not having to fly 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington back and forth between Montana and Los Angeles — where they live most of the time with their mom — was easier on all involved, and it sounds like the exes found a situation to provide their children with some stability.

The getaway sounds like it was healing for Kelly Clarkson as well, as she talked about four-wheeling in the mountains and spending time in nature with her sister and nephew, just allowing herself to shut down. After the nightmare quarantine conditions she apparently went through during COVID, on top of the court battles with her ex over the property, it’s nice to hear she was still able to enjoy her ranch.

Even after Brandon Blackstock was ordered in their divorce settlement to move off of the property by June 1, he reportedly continued to cause trouble for the former Voice coach . He even brought her back to court in the weeks leading up to his eviction to get Kelly Clarkson to turn off the security cameras at the ranch.