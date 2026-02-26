Kelly Clarkson Is Out Here Trolling The Voice Co-Mentors Over How Many Wins They Have

The Voice is shaking things up for its 29th season on the 2026 TV schedule, and the coaches are really looking to step it up. In the new season, dubbed Battle of Champions, veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine will be duking it out to see who's the best of the best among them. That (friendly) fight is already getting humorously brutal, as Clarkson is trolling her fellow co-mentors over how amount wins they currently have.

A recently posted Instagram reel from Billboard shows a behind-the-scenes peek at some promo for Season 29. The actual promo is meant to show Clarkson introducing a choir and joining them to sing “We Are the Champions.” Not surprisingly, in the BTS clip, the songstress made sure to say that some of the judges have been champions more often than others. Levine, in the background, was definitely not having it, and I just love this funny exchange between co-stars:

The Voice coaches have been on a roller coaster throughout the show’s run in terms of wins and, between the three for Season 29, they have a combined eight wins, including the very first win of the entire series. While it may not seem like much, out of 28 seasons and the occasional rotation of judges, that's pretty impressive. So, of course, Clarkson felt the need to brag that she has the most wins with four. That’s just one more than Levine, and I can only imagine how many times the famous famous American Idol alum has brought that up.

Arguably one of the best parts of The Voice, aside from the singers, is seeing the coaches trolling and shading one another. To be clear, it’s all in good fun, but it’s always hilarious seeing the kinds of quips the coaches will come up with to get under each other's skin. Bringing up how many wins they have and don’t have is certainly par for the course. And, since this is the Battle of Champions, it's easy to imagine that Clarkson will bring up her win tally more than once as she seeks to add to it.

On that note, Clarkson does have a slight advantage over her peers. While Levine won the first season of The Voice, Clarkson won the first season of American Idol and, whenever she’s on The Voice and trying to nab a singer, she makes sure to reiterate that she’s done a singing competition before and understands how to evaluate talent. Whether or not that success will continue into Season 29 is unclear.

The judge trolling will most certainly continue as Season 29 progresses, and I cannot wait to see what happens and who eventually comes out on top at the end of Battle of Champions. New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.